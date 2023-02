JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, has been charged with murder for the death of a pawn shop owner in Texas. Photo courtesy of Lewisville Jail

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas man was arrested after the owner of a pawn shop was killed during an attempted robbery, police said Sunday. JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, allegedly turned himself in to the Dallas Police Department around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Dallas suburb of Lewisville said in a news release. Advertisement

Johnson is believed to be one of three people who attempted an armed robbery at the Lewisville Pawn Shop, about 25 miles north of Dallas, around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, officials said.

The Lewisville Police Department said in a statement that three Black males, all dressed in Black hoodies and blue jeans, had jumped out of a Ford Escape and rushed into the store to confront the owner.

The store owner was shot in the chest and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified by WFAA as 54-year-old Daniel White.

Johnson has been charged with murder and his bond has been set at $1 million, jail records reviewed by UPI show.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing as authorities search for additional suspects.

Advertisement