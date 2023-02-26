Marianne Williamson announces another bid for Democratic presidential nominee

Marianne Williamson will attempt a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Marianne Williamson will attempt a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination. Williamson will make her candidacy official on March 4 during an event in Washington, D.C., that will be streamed on her social media accounts. She made the announcement in a post on Facebook. Advertisement

"We are not living in easy times, but the times will change when we are willing to change them," Williamson wrote Saturday.

"I feel my forty years being up close and personal with the trauma of so many thousands of individuals gives me a unique perspective on what is needed to help repair America."

In her announcement, Williamson challenged what makes a candidate "politically qualified" to become elected, broadly citing critics who doubt her ability to win.

She will "offer a clashing vision to [President] Biden's," based on a donor email obtained by the news organization, ABC News reported.

"And I'm not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation," she said. "I'm running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning."

Williamson describes herself as a political activist and spiritual thought leader. She made a bid for the nomination in 2019 before bowing out in January 2020. She then endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders. She also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as an Independent in California's 33rd Congressional District in 2014. She lost to Rep. Ted Lieu.

The Houston native has authored 14 books, including four best-sellers.

"It's time for a generation of Americans to affect a course-correction in our nation's history - and we're it!" Williamson wrote.

