Feb. 26, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Marianne Williamson announces another bid for Democratic presidential nominee

By Joe Fisher
Marianne Williamson will attempt a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Marianne Williamson will attempt a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Marianne Williamson will attempt a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Williamson will make her candidacy official on March 4 during an event in Washington, D.C., that will be streamed on her social media accounts. She made the announcement in a post on Facebook.

"We are not living in easy times, but the times will change when we are willing to change them," Williamson wrote Saturday.

"I feel my forty years being up close and personal with the trauma of so many thousands of individuals gives me a unique perspective on what is needed to help repair America."

RELATED Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders for president

In her announcement, Williamson challenged what makes a candidate "politically qualified" to become elected, broadly citing critics who doubt her ability to win.

She will "offer a clashing vision to [President] Biden's," based on a donor email obtained by the news organization, ABC News reported.

"And I'm not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation," she said. "I'm running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning."

Williamson describes herself as a political activist and spiritual thought leader. She made a bid for the nomination in 2019 before bowing out in January 2020. She then endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders. She also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as an Independent in California's 33rd Congressional District in 2014. She lost to Rep. Ted Lieu.

The Houston native has authored 14 books, including four best-sellers.

"It's time for a generation of Americans to affect a course-correction in our nation's history - and we're it!" Williamson wrote.

RELATED Nikki Haley calls for new generation of Republican leadership as she launches campaign

Democrat Marianne Williamson ends presidential campaign

Jake Sullivan warns China about sending arms to Russia
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Jake Sullivan warns China about sending arms to Russia
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, warned China against sending weapons to Russia amid war in Ukraine after President Joe Biden downplayed the possibility that Beijing would send arms to Moscow.
Zandra Flemister, the first Black woman in the Secret Service, dies at 71
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Zandra Flemister, the first Black woman in the Secret Service, dies at 71
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Zandra Flemister, a pioneer who became the first Black woman in the U.S. Secret Service, has died. She was 71.
Germany, U.S. warn of growth in pro-Russia cyberattacks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Germany, U.S. warn of growth in pro-Russia cyberattacks
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- German and American officials have said that incidents of attacks by pro-Moscow hackers have grown since the war in Ukraine.
Newspaper publishers cut ties with Dilbert comic after creator Scott Adams' racist remarks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Newspaper publishers cut ties with Dilbert comic after creator Scott Adams' racist remarks
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Many newspapers across the United States will no longer print the popular comic strip Dilbert after creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant on YouTube.
Texas abortion funds likely safe from prosecution, federal judge rules
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas abortion funds likely safe from prosecution, federal judge rules
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge issued a favorable ruling for Texas abortion funds, indicating they likely cannot be criminally charged for helping people travel out of state to terminate their pregnancies.
California battles record-breaking snow, rain
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California battles record-breaking snow, rain
A significant storm over the last several days created many impacts across California, causing some cities to flood, and higher elevations to record several feet of snow.
Stand-up comedian wanted for NYC subway shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Stand-up comedian wanted for NYC subway shooting
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A stand-up comedian in New York City is wanted for a January subway shooting, police said.
Serial murderer suspected of killing child rapist cellmate in California prison
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Serial murderer suspected of killing child rapist cellmate in California prison
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A man who killed five people during a month-long murder spree in 2018 has been suspected of killing his child rapist cellmate at a California prison, officials said.
New recording reveals George Santos told judge he worked for Goldman Sachs in 2017
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New recording reveals George Santos told judge he worked for Goldman Sachs in 2017
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Embattled New York Rep. George Santos falsely told a Seattle judge that he worked for Goldman Sachs at a 2017 bail hearing for a family friend, according to court records.
Hundreds of thousands still without power after historic Mich. ice storm
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands still without power after historic Mich. ice storm
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents remained without power Saturday following an historic ice storm that brought down power lines throughout the state earlier this week.
