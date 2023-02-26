Newspaper publishers cut ties with Dilbert comic after creator Scott Adams' racist remarks

Many newspapers across the United States will no longer print the popular comic strip Dilbert after creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant on YouTube. Photo courtesy of Art of Charm/ YouTube /WikiMedia

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Many newspapers across the United States will no longer print the popular comic strip Dilbert after creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant on YouTube. Adams is decrying the pulling of his comic strip as an attack on free speech, while newspaper companies say they will not give a platform or a wage to someone who espouses racism. Gannett, which owns more than 1,000 newspapers, is among the largest companies to cut ties with Dilbert. Advertisement

"At @Gannett, we lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide. #TeamGannett," USA Today Network PR tweeted.

During a video in his YouTube series Real Coffee with Scott Adams on Friday, the comic writer referenced a poll from the conservative American polling company Rasmussen Reports, saying Black people are a "hate group" because nearly half are "not OK with White people."

"That's a hate group. And I don't want to have anything to do with them," Adams said. "I would say based on the current way things are going the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people."

"There's no fixing this," he continued. "This can't be fixed. That's what I did. I went to a neighborhood where I have a very low Black population."

The poll that Adams referenced, according to CNN, said that 53% of Black Americans surveyed agreed with the statement "It's OK to be White." The phrase circulated across far-right online communities in 2017 and similar phrases have been slogans of White supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan for decades.

The Washington Post, which also ditched Dilbert over the weekend, said Adams was promoting segregation with his comments, the BBC reported.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer condemned Adams' comments in an editorial on Friday.

"This is not a difficult position," editor Chris Quinn wrote. Quinn acknowledged a subsequent Twitter tirade from Adams calling the pulling of his comic strip a "cancel culture" response.

"No, this is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve," Quinn's editorial reads. "We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support."