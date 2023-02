Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents remained without power Saturday, days after an historic ice storm swept through the state. Photo by Consumers Energy/ Facebook

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents remained without power Saturday following an historic ice storm that brought down power lines throughout the state earlier this week. The storm froze and disabled power lines on Wednesday, causing up to 700,000 utility customers to lose power at some point. Advertisement

Crews from Michigan's two largest utility companies, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, have since been working to repair the damaged lines and restore service.

As of late Saturday afternoon, DTE Energy reported 237,599 customers were still without power, while service had been restored to 330,000 customers.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 118,000 customers were without power on Saturday.

"This storm was one of the worst ice storms in recent memory, resulting in widespread damage and more than 11,000 downed wires," Consumer Energy spokesman Norm Kapala said in a statement issued to MLive.com.

"While our crews have been workmen 24/7 to clean up after the storm and restore power to all of our customers, we know power outages can be frustrating," he added.