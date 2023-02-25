Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2023 / 12:56 PM

Ariz. rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant ordered to stand trial

By Patrick Hilsman

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A 74-year-old Arizona man, accused shooting and killing a Mexican citizen who was crossing his 170-acre ranch, has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges.

During a preliminary hearing held Friday in Tucson, Santa Cruz County Judge Emilio Velasquez ordered that George Alan Kelly stand trial on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the fatal shooting of Gabriel Cuen Buitimea last month.

Advertisement

Authorities said Buitimea's body was discovered approximately 120 yards from the location of spent shell casings near Kelly's porch outside of Nogales, Ariz., on Jan. 30.

They said Kelly made a series of calls that day to the U.S. Border Patrol, at one point claiming that a group of men armed with AK-47s was on his property. Prosecutors and witnesses, however, disputed that, claiming the group was completely unarmed.

RELATED White House proposes new rule to ease migrant surge at border

Kelly was released from custody Wednesday when Velasquez allowed him to post a surety bond, which enables a defendant to use property as collateral for their bond.

"The court does find the these offenses were committed by this defendant," Velasquez said in his ruling.

In court, a man who was traveling with Buitimea when he was shot identified Kelly as the gunman. The man was only identified by the initials D.R.R and wore a mask in court with a hoodie pulled over his head.

Advertisement

Additionally, three Santa Cruz Country detectives testified about the events surrounding the shooting.

Kelly was initially facing charges of first-degree murder but the charges were reduced to second-degree murder.

The officer who arrested Kelly, Jorge Ainza, told the court that Buitimea's autopsy showed that he had been shot in the back of his ribcage.

Kelly is scheduled to be arraigned on March 6.

Read More

Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics Supreme Court cancels oral arguments on rescinding Title 42

Latest Headlines

Erin Brockovich urges residents to document health effects of Ohio derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Erin Brockovich urges residents to document health effects of Ohio derailment
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich has advised residents of East Palestine, Ohio, to document the environmental impacts of a toxic train derailment in their town.
Biden says he doesn't expect China to supply arms to Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden says he doesn't expect China to supply arms to Russia
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Contradicting others from within his administration, President Joe Biden says he does not expect China will send weapons to Russia to aid in its year-long invasion of Ukraine. 
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Five people, including a medical patient and a family member, have died in the crash of a small aircraft in Nevada, an emergency air transport service says. 
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Florida nursing home administrator acquitted in deaths after Hurricane Irma
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Florida nursing home administrator acquitted in deaths after Hurricane Irma
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A South Florida judge tossed out a case against a nursing home administrator who was charged in the death of nine residents after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Friday that they are launching a probe into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alabama lifted its moratorium on executions on Friday after the completion of an investigation into a series of botched executions last year.
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will christen a new ship named for the city of Cody, Wyo. The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship will be named USNS Cody and is scheduled to be christened on Saturday.
Meta announces new AI language model
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Meta announces new AI language model
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company was releasing a new AI language generator named LLaMA.
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture is investing almost $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement