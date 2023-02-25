Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Biden says he doesn't expect China to supply arms to Russia

By Don Jacobson
President Joe Biden said that while he doesn't expect China will provide arms to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there would be "a response" if it did. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI/Pool
President Joe Biden said that while he doesn't expect China will provide arms to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there would be "a response" if it did. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Contradicting others from within his administration, President Joe Biden says he does not expect China will send weapons to Russia to aid in its year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Biden asserted in a Friday interview with ABC News he "doesn't anticipate" Beijing will help arm Moscow as it wages war on Ukraine, but added there would be a U.S. response if it did.

Advertisement

"I don't anticipate -- we haven't seen it yet, but I don't anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia," Biden he said in remarks noting the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

When pressed on if sending arms to Russia would constitute "crossing a line" for China, Biden said the United States "would respond" in that case, referring to sanctions some other countries have come under for supporting the invasion.

RELATED U.N. General Assembly adopts draft resolution calling for cease-fire in Ukraine

"It would be the same line everyone else would have crossed. In other words, we've imposed severe sanctions on anyone who has done that," the president said.

The remarks contradicted assertions made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week, who warned Beijing is actively considering providing weapons and ammunition to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Advertisement

"We've been concerned from day one about that possibility," Blinken said Sunday during an appearance on Face the Nation, adding, "There's a whole gamut of things that fit in that category, everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

RELATED Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches

During his interview on Friday, Biden also dismissed a proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine issued by China.

Beijing on Thursday issued a 12-point position on a potential political settlement in Ukraine, which restates many of Beijing's previously announced stances on the war and mentions the Kremlin's "legitimate security concerns."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kremlin "welcomed" China's proposal.

"If Putin is applauding it, so how could it be good"? Biden told ABC. "I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed."

Read More

Blinken warns of consequences if China aids Russia in Ukraine, says Beijing didn't apologize for spy balloon

Latest Headlines

5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Five people, including a medical patient and a family member, have died in the crash of a small aircraft in Nevada, an emergency air transport service says. 
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Florida nursing home administrator acquitted in deaths after Hurricane Irma
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida nursing home administrator acquitted in deaths after Hurricane Irma
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A South Florida judge tossed out a case against a nursing home administrator who was charged in the death of nine residents after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Friday that they are launching a probe into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alabama lifted its moratorium on executions on Friday after the completion of an investigation into a series of botched executions last year.
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will christen a new ship named for the city of Cody, Wyo. The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship will be named USNS Cody and is scheduled to be christened on Saturday.
Meta announces new AI language model
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Meta announces new AI language model
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company was releasing a new AI language generator named LLaMA.
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture is investing almost $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation.
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Reflecting broader trends in the global market, Foothills Exploration said Friday it would rework hundreds of recently acquired wells across Kansas and Oklahoma to produce more natural gas.
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice unsealed two cases involving sanctions evasion related to Russia Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Poland delivers first Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Poland delivers first Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement