Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
The U.S. government said Friday it would put millions of acres of territory in the Gulf of Mexico on the auction block in March. Photo courtesy of Shell.
The U.S. government said Friday it would put millions of acres of territory in the Gulf of Mexico on the auction block in March. Photo courtesy of Shell.

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- More than 73 million acres of U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico will open for drilling auctions in March, in line with federal mandates, the government announced Friday.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, part of the Interior Department, said approximately 13,600 blocks of maritime territory spread out over 73.3 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico will go on the auction block on March 29.

Advertisement

The bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act requires the BOEM to hold a lease no later than March 31.

President Joe Biden had been reluctant to open up new offshore acreage, issuing a moratorium on new drilling in one of his first acts of office. That was met with outrage by the industry and the matter was eventually included as a provision to IRA by Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who is decidedly pro-fossil fuels.

RELATED Winter weather likely curbed U.S. fuel demand last week

Manchin this week was joined by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in introducing legislation calling on the administration to support even more exploration and production at home, ostensibly to support U.S. allies struggling to find alternatives to Russian oil and natural gas.

Advertisement

The latest federal data show the Gulf of Mexico produces around 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, compared with about 12 million bpd for the entire country. Total gas production accounts for about 15% of the national total.

While paling in comparison to the oil and gas found in the inland shale basins, energy companies are still keen on tapping new reserves offshore.

RELATED Chevron gets support for shale, Gulf of Mexico production

Shell and its Norwegian counterpart Equinor started production last week at the Vito floating production facility in the Gulf of Mexico. Shell estimated peak production would be around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Equinor added the platform itself was reconfigured so that costs would be 70% lower than initially expected and emissions would be 80% lower over its expected lifetime.

Equinor considers the Gulf of Mexico one of its "core areas" of growth in the country. With a combined 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent production from its collective assets, Equinor is one of the top five producers in the region.

RELATED Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea

Latest Headlines

Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice unsealed two cases involving sanctions evasion related to Russia Friday.
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The latest increase in prices for the U.S. consumer shows there's clearly more work to do to control inflation, the White House said Friday.
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Three states and two U.S. territories have been approved to receive $339 million in new federal funding as part of the Biden administration's continuing effort to support small businesses across America.
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil has put something of a ceiling over the price that U.S. consumers pay for gasoline, motor club AAA said Friday.
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's effort to get out of a previous settlement agreement involving his Twitter posts.
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package to mark the one-year anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Another winter storm is expected to hit California and the West on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall, high winds and enough rainfall to cause flooding.
Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tennessee House Republicans have passed controversial legislation to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of killing a U.S. Army solider in Germany more than two decades ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement