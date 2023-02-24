Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions

By Patrick Hilsman
The Justice Department has unsealed two indictments related to Russia sanctions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the United States would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice unsealed two cases involving sanctions evasion related to Russia Friday.

The agency unsealed a complaint alleging that six properties worth about $75 million owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg "are the proceeds of sanctions violations and were involved in international money laundering transactions."

Vekselberg acquired the six properties, located in New York City; Southhampton, N.Y.; and Miami Beach, Fla., "through a series of shell companies, the complaint states.

According to the Justice Department, the indictment comes in the aftermath of an Indictment against one of Vekselberg's associates, Vladimir Voronchenko, in the Southern District of New York.

RELATED Britain unveils sanctions, export bans on 'every item' Russia has used in Ukraine

In the second case, the Justice Department unsealed a five-count indictment against Ilya Balakaev, a Russian citizen accused of evading sanctions to transfer communications technology from the United States to Russia.

"Because the devices were not readily available in Russia, the defendant created a network of individuals in the U.S. to assist him in purchasing the equipment in the U.S. which he used to repair the FSB devices, in violation of U.S. sanctions," the Justice Department said.

Balakaev is also accused of exporting a gas detector and software it uses to Russia with the intent that it would be transferred to North Korea.

Both cases were coordinated as part of TaskForce KleptoCapture, an inter-agency task force created to track down and seize assets of Russia's richest oligarchs announced shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

"For as long as it takes, the Department of Justice will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian and international partners in defense of justice and rule of law," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray asserted that the agency's commitment to Ukraine "remains unwavering."

RELATED EU, Britain sanction Iran over protest crackdown

"It has been one year since Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, but the FBI has been working with our Ukrainian partners for years to battle Russian aggression there -- and we aren't going anywhere," said Wray.

