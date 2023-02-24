Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 1:09 AM

U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Thursday announced brothers Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani and Mohammed Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani who have been held at Guantanamo Bay since 2004 have been repatriated to Pakistan. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The United States on Thursday announced brothers Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani and Mohammed Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani who have been held at Guantanamo Bay since 2004 have been repatriated to Pakistan. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced the release of two more Guantanamo Bay prisoners, leaving fewer than 40 detainees at the controversial Cuban detention facility that once held hundreds of suspected terrorists following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Brothers Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, 55, and Mohammed Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani, 53, were repatriated to their native Pakistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement Thursday, after a periodic review board in 2021 ruled that their detention was "no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States."

The Rabbanis were arrested in September of 2002 amid the United States' Global War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq that was initiated by then-President George W. Bush in response to the al-Qaida attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

Though never charged, the pair were accused of being al-Qaida facilitators who ran safe houses for the terrorist organization in Karachi, Pakistan. They were accused of having worked directly for al-Qaida external operations chief Khalid Shaykh Muhammad.

RELATED Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork

Abdul Rabbani's detainee profile from 2016 said he assisted Muhammad with housing terrorists, equipment, documents and money. Mohammed Rabbani also helped facilitate the travel of terrorists and their families to and from Afghanistan as well as acquire and drive vehicles, his profile states.

Both men arrived in Guantanamo Bay in September 2004.

They were approved for transfer in 2021 with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin notifying Congress last month of his intent to repatriate the Rabbanis to Pakistan.

RELATED Tortured Guantanamo detainee Majid Khan transferred to Belize

"The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Department of Defense said Thursday.

With their repatriation, only 32 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, 18 of which are eligible for transfer. Of the 14 other detainees, nine are involved in the military commissions process, three are eligible for a periodic review board and two have been convicted in military commissions.

The Cuban detention facility opened in January 2002, and has held 779 men over the past two decades.

RELATED Oldest Guantanamo Bay detainee, 75, released to Pakistan

Created to be an offshore detention facility for detainees of the United States' War on Terror, the facility has been a target of criticism as the majority of the men who have been held in its cells were never charged and some of them reported being tortured.

The repatriations occurred as the Biden administration seeks to close the infamous facility. Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that Guantanamo Bay detainee Majid Khan had been transferred to Belize.

Earlier this year, a group of human rights experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council condemned the continued operation of the facility, calling it a site of "unparalleled notoriety, defined by the systematic use of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment."

"The continued unfairness of the proceedings, and the lack of transparency and equality of arms for the defendants, is a stain on the stated commitment of the United States to the rule of law and constitutional protection," the experts said in a statement.

