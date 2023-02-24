Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 5:15 PM

Alabama lifts moratorium on executions after review

By Patrick Hilsman
The Alabama Department of Corrections has completed a review of the death penalty in the state, which was ordered last year by Gov. Kay Ivey. Friday's move paves the way for a resumption of executions. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alabama lifted its moratorium on executions on Friday after the completion of an investigation into a series of botched executions last year.

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said he has competed a "top-to-bottom" review of the death penalty in the state, which was ordered in November by Gov. Kay Ivey following failed execution attempts in November.

Ivey had ordered a halt to executions during the review.

"Upon receiving word from Commissioner Hamm, Gov. Kay Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to ask the Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant for an eligible death row inmate whenever he deems appropriate," said the governor's communications director Gina Maiola.

RELATED Florida executes first inmate since 2019

Critics have called for an independent investigation, saying the recently completed review essentially allowed the Alabama Department of Corrections to conduct an investigation into the ethical implications of their own actions.

On Thursday, a group of Alabama lawyers signed an open letter to Ivey calling for an independent review of the death penalty in the state.

"It is of utmost importance to Alabamians that the state use the time afforded by Gov. Ivey's order to get this right. We believe that this can best be aided through the thorough review of an independent investigatory body," reads the letter.

The American Civil Liberties Union dismissed the state's review as unreliable.

"It is preposterous to believe that the agency responsible for botching multiple executions can responsibly and thoroughly investigate itself and suggest remedies to correct its own behavior," said Senior Counsel for the ACLU in Alabama, Alison Mollman in a statement released Thursday alongside the lawyers' open letter.

On Thursday, Florida resumed its executions when it gave a lethal injection to Donald Dillbeck. It was the state's first execution in more than three years and the 100th in the Sunshine State since capital punishment was reinstated in 1979.

RELATED Jury to vote on death penalty for man convicted in 2017 NYC truck attack

Read More

Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years

Latest Headlines

United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will christen a new ship named for the city of Cody, Wyo. The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship will be named USNS Cody and is scheduled to be christened on Saturday.
Meta announces new AI language model
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta announces new AI language model
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company was releasing a new AI language generator named LLaMA.
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture is investing almost $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation.
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Reflecting broader trends in the global market, Foothills Exploration said Friday it would rework hundreds of recently acquired wells across Kansas and Oklahoma to produce more natural gas.
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice unsealed two cases involving sanctions evasion related to Russia Friday.
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- More than 73 million acres of U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico will open for drilling auctions in March, in line with federal mandates, the government announced Friday.
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The latest increase in prices for the U.S. consumer shows there's clearly more work to do to control inflation, the White House said Friday.
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Three states and two U.S. territories have been approved to receive $339 million in new federal funding as part of the Biden administration's continuing effort to support small businesses across America.
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil has put something of a ceiling over the price that U.S. consumers pay for gasoline, motor club AAA said Friday.
