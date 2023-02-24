Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 4:57 AM

Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors

By Darryl Coote
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tennessee House Republicans have passed controversial legislation to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.

House Bill 1 passed the state's Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday in a 77-16, and is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

Advertisement

"Protecting children is a priority," State Rep. Jason Zachary tweeted after the bill passed.

The state's Senate similar voted 26-6 in favor of the bill on Feb. 13.

RELATED Gallup: LGBT identification steady at 7.2% in 2022 after doubling from a decade ago

The bill specifies that it prohibits healthcare, both surgical and pharmaceutical, such as puberty blockers, that "treat a physical or chemical abnormality present in a minor that is inconsistent with the normal development of a human being of the minor's sex."

Exceptions are in place if a patient had begun gender-affirming healthcare prior to the bill's July 1 start date if the treating physician makes a written certification that ending the procedure would be harmful to the minor.

Consequences for violating the law could result in civil financial penalties for the offending healthcare provider.

RELATED Trump vows to end 'left-wing gender insanity' if re-elected

The bill was passed as Republicans nationwide target gender-affirming medical care for minors, despite major medial associations in favor of minors receiving such treatment.

Advertisement

The effort has received strong pushback from the medical community, which has called on Republicans to leave decisions on medical care to physicians.

The American Medical Association, the United States' largest medical group, has said "it is inappropriate and harmful for any state to legislatively dictate that certain transition-related services are never appropriate and limit the range of options physicians and families may consider when making decision for pediatric patients."

RELATED Church of England apologizes for its treatment of LGBT+ people

The American Academy of Pediatrists has also said it and its organizations "strongly oppose any legislation that would discriminate against gender-divers individuals, including children and adolescents."

Civil and human rights organizations were quick to condemn the passing of the bill on Thursday as an attack on transgender and LGBTQ people.

"This attempt by radical politicians in Tennessee to ban gender-affirming care is only the latest effort in their war against the LGBTQ+ community, especially against transgender kids," Cathryn Oakley, Human Rights Campaign state legislative director and senior counsel, said in a statement, while stating Tennessee has introduced more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state.

"These extremists lawmakers have intentionally made life harder and more dangerous for trans kids."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, its parent branch and Lambda Legal have vowed to challenge the law in court if the governor Lee fails to veto it.

Advertisement

"All Tennesseans should have access to healthcare they need to survive and thrive," Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, ACLU-TN staff attorney, said in a statement.

"Gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth is safe, necessary, effective and often life-saving. Legislators are risking trans young people's health, wellbeing and safety with this dangerous legislation."

Latest Headlines

Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of killing a U.S. Army solider in Germany more than two decades ago.
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Florida art dealer has pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit prints purported to have been made by famed pop artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein for tens of thousands of dollars each.
U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced the release of two more Guantanamo Bay prisoners, leaving fewer than 40 detainees at the controversial Cuban detention facility.
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A mother, her 2-year-old child and five teenagers were shot Thursday near a school in the relatively quiet section of Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion, authorities said.
Chicago police warn Jewish communities of neo-Nazi 'day of hate'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chicago police warn Jewish communities of neo-Nazi 'day of hate'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Chicago Police Department has warned Jewish communities in the city to be on alert after a neo-Nazi group advertised a "day of hate" on social media, reports said.
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Cosori, a making of home cooking appliances, has recalled more than two million air fryers in the United States, Mexico and Canada after nearly a dozen injuries were reported.
Florida executes first inmate since 2019
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida executes first inmate since 2019
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Florida carried out a death sentence Thursday, the state's first execution in more than three years and the 100th since the punishment was reinstated in 1979.
Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- NASA announced Thursday that it will award a new $3.2 billion contract to Jacobs Technologies to manage launch infrastructure and maintain ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in a lawsuit by two former FBI officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement