Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday the company was releasing its own language model. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company was releasing a new AI language generator named LLaMA. The new language model is a research tool that is intended to help scientists and engineers explore applications for AI like summarizing written material and complex math problems. Advertisement

Meta's announcement comes after the growing popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and a push by other tech companies to release large language models.

"LLMs have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The company has claimed in a research paper that LLaMA performs better than ChatGPT's model on most benchmarks. In the past Meta has released other AI chatbots like BlenderBot, which was criticized for not being very good. Another one, Galactica, was pulled offline after only three days.

To differentiate itself, Meta has said that it will make its models available to the research public. The underlying models for Google's LaMDA and OpenAI's ChatGPT are not public.

"Meta is committed to this open model of research and we'll make our new model available to the AI research community," Zuckerberg said.