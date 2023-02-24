Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 10:02 AM

SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement

By Clyde Hughes
The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's argument to get out of his 2018 settlement with the agency this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's argument to get out of his 2018 settlement with the agency this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's effort to get out of a previous settlement agreement involving his Twitter posts, telling the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit in a letter that it had the authority to make such enforcement.

The SEC said Musk remains free to post about Tesla as long as the information is "accurate," but said a verdict by a San Francisco jury that ruled his 2018 tweet inaccurately declaring that he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle company private didn't violate securities laws was a "non sequitur."

"The verdict says nothing about the continued public interest in the negotiated settlement term that does not preclude Musk from tweeting accurately about topics but rather requires Tesla to review Musk's Twitter-related communications before publication, including through Musk's Twitter feed -- a communications channel designated by Tesla for disclosure," the SEC letter said.

Musk who founded Tesla -- and has since purchased Twitter -- inaccurately tweeted that he would take the company private for $420 per share. Trading of Tesla was paused following the tweet which sent the shares of the company into a frenzy and prompted an SEC investigation.

Musk and the SEC eventually reached a settlement in which he agreed to have his tweets monitored by an attorney and pay a $20 million fine among other stipulations. Late last year, Musk and Tesla challenged the agreement in a federal appeals court, saying it violates the billionaire's free speech.

The SEC said in its letter that Musk waived his chance to test the commission's allegations "at trial when he voluntarily agreed (twice) to a consent judgment."

Refuting free speech claims, the SEC went on the say the shareholder lawsuit has "no bearing" on its negotiated settlement with Musk and Tesla.

"Even if the verdict were somehow relevant, Musk reads too much into it," the SEC said. "The Commission had no role in that case."

Latest Headlines

Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil has put something of a ceiling over the price that U.S. consumers pay for gasoline, motor club AAA said.
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package to mark the one-year anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Another winter storm is expected to hit California and the West on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall, high winds and enough rainfall to cause flooding.
Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tennessee House Republicans have passed controversial legislation to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of killing a U.S. Army solider in Germany more than two decades ago.
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Florida art dealer has pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit prints purported to have been made by famed pop artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein for tens of thousands of dollars each.
U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced the release of two more Guantanamo Bay prisoners, leaving fewer than 40 detainees at the controversial Cuban detention facility.
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A mother, her 2-year-old child and five teenagers were shot Thursday near a school in the relatively quiet section of Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion, authorities said.
Chicago police warn Jewish communities of neo-Nazi 'day of hate'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Chicago police warn Jewish communities of neo-Nazi 'day of hate'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Chicago Police Department has warned Jewish communities in the city to be on alert after a neo-Nazi group advertised a "day of hate" on social media, reports said.
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Advertisement

