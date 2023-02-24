Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 1:31 PM

Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In an early cross-examination of disgraced former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday, prosecutors quizzed him about his financial troubles before turning to the night his wife and son were killed in 2021.

Murdaugh, a one-time powerful attorney from a prominent South Carolina family, is facing double murder charges in the case and has also been indicted for a series of financial crimes in a separate case.

Advertisement

Prosecutors tried to establish that Murdaugh was present inside a dog kennel at the time of the murders, where their bodies were found.

Murdaugh had said he left his wife and son at the kennel and went back to their home and took a nap before returning and finding both bodies. Prosecutors spent part of the cross-examination forcing Murdaugh to explain his actions step by step in an effort to find inconsistencies.

RELATED Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion

Murdaugh admitted he took more than 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone per day in the months leading up to the deaths. He said he was buying "30-milligram pills instant-release oxycodone, probably mixed in with some OxyContin, which is made of oxycodone -- it's just time release."

Advertisement

The former attorney had previously disclosed his drug abuse that clouded his judgment in a possible explanation of the financial problems he is facing.

Before the questioning, prosecutor Creighton Waters questioned Murdaugh about missing law firm funds and a conversation he had with the firms chief financial officer Jeanne Seckinger on the day of the murder.

RELATED Judge denies bail to S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh in $3.4M embezzlement case

Seckinger described it as a confrontation. Murdaugh said he didn't see the conversation taking that tone, saying that she was almost "apologetic" about the conversation.

RELATED Prominent South Carolina attorney turns himself in to police

Latest Headlines

Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture is investing almost $10 million in forest nursery and seed partnerships for reforestation.
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S.-based Foothills Exploration to overhaul wells for new gas production
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Reflecting broader trends in the global market, Foothills Exploration said Friday it would rework hundreds of recently acquired wells across Kansas and Oklahoma to produce more natural gas.
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice unsealed two cases involving sanctions evasion related to Russia Friday.
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction set for March 29
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- More than 73 million acres of U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico will open for drilling auctions in March, in line with federal mandates, the government announced Friday.
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The latest increase in prices for the U.S. consumer shows there's clearly more work to do to control inflation, the White House said Friday.
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Three states and two U.S. territories have been approved to receive $339 million in new federal funding as part of the Biden administration's continuing effort to support small businesses across America.
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil has put something of a ceiling over the price that U.S. consumers pay for gasoline, motor club AAA said Friday.
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's effort to get out of a previous settlement agreement involving his Twitter posts.
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package to mark the one-year anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Another winter storm is expected to hit California and the West on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall, high winds and enough rainfall to cause flooding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement