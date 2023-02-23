Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 8:13 AM

U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
The Treasury Department announced sanctions against two Mexican businessmen and four members of the Sinaloa Cartel on Wednesday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
The Treasury Department announced sanctions against two Mexican businessmen and four members of the Sinaloa Cartel on Wednesday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday placed sanctions on two Mexican businessmen and four members of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel in connection with the illicit methamphetamine and fentanyl trade that continues to flood the United States with illegal drugs.

Officials said Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma lead a network responsible for diverting precursor chemicals directly into the hands of the notorious cartel once led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to supply so-called "super labs."

Advertisement

Also named in the sanctions were Zamudio Lerma's son Ludim Zamudio Ibarra, and cartel members Luis Gerardo Flores Madrid, who worked with the son of Guzman, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Ernesto Machado Torres and Jose Santana Arredondo Beltran.

"The Zamudio Lerma brothers and their network enable the production of synthetic drugs that devastate American lives while lining the pockets of Sinaloa Cartel leadership," said Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

RELATED 'Top source' of fentanyl in Carrollton teen overdoses arrested

"Depriving this network of access and resources will hinder the Sinaloa Cartel's ability to produce and traffic the illicit drugs it depends on."

The Treasury Department said the Lerma brothers own various companies in Mexico, including Aceros y Refacciones del Humaya, S.A. de C.V. and Farmacia Ludim, which were also designated for sanctions because of their relation to the illegal drug trade.

Advertisement

Other businesses owned by the Lerma brothers named in the sanctions were their real estate businesses Inmobiliaria del Rio Humaya, S.A. de C.V. and Operadora Zait, S.A. de C.V., and two import/export companies, Operadoradel Humaya, S.A. de C.V. and Operadora Parque Alamedas, S. de R.L. de C.V.

RELATED Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis

The Biden administration said it fashioned the sanctions with the help of the Mexican government, the FBI and the FBI Attache in San Salvador.

RELATED Police reform redux: another death, no progress from Congress

Latest Headlines

Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eight anti-abortion activists have been charged with federal civil rights offenses for blocking a Michigan reproductive health clinics in 2020 and again in 2021.
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court have paved the way for Florida to execute death row inmate Donald Dillbeck on Thursday, rejecting his request to intervene on the grounds that carrying out his sentence is unconstitutional.
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on a news crew, covering an earlier shooting in Orlando Wednesday, according to deputies. A TV news reporter and a 9-year-old were killed. A TV photographer and the girl's mother were injured.
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged the founders of Forsage with running a sophisticated multi-hundred-million-dollar international Ponzi scheme under the guise of a decentralized cryptocurrency investment platform
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the attack.
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The man convicted of fatally shooting Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle nearly four years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the killing.
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court found a woman in California cannot use bankruptcy proceedings to shield herself from debt fraudulently accrued by her husband.
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, to meet residents affected by a hazardous train derailment earlier this month on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency getting involved.
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has launched the preview release of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for iPhones and Android mobile devices. The new apps feature voice input and access to A.I. chatbot ChatGPT.
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's announcement Wednesday that it will cut annual mortgage insurance premiums to save the average family about $800 a year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement