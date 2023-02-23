Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Democrats want EPA to tighten regulations on energy sector emissions

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
A group of Democrats called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency do to more to address the release of methane from oil and gas operations. File photo by Gary C Caskey/UPI
A group of Democrats called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency do to more to address the release of methane from oil and gas operations. File photo by Gary C Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A member of the U.S. Senate energy committee, Martin Heinrich, led a group of 76 Democrats in urging the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten methane rules for oil and gas producers.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with a far greater warming potential than carbon dioxide. Methane is a common form of natural gas, but some of it is either released during drilling operations are flared off at the well site.

Advertisement

Heinrich, D-N.M., was joined by a group of Democrats from both the House and Senate in penning a letter to the EPA calling for tighter methane regulations.

"We are calling for stricter safeguards to reduce methane emissions and pollution from oil and natural gas operations to combat the climate crisis and protect public health," Heinrich said late Tuesday from his official Twitter account.

RELATED Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage

Democrats said the oil and gas industry should pursue technology that can reduce those emissions across the supply chain. Some producers are already capturing flared gas, but House and Senate leaders said more was necessary to arrest the impacts of climate change.

"Cutting methane pollution from the oil and gas industry is one of the most immediate and cost-effective ways to slow the rate of global warming while improving air quality and protecting public health," their letter to the EPA read.

Advertisement

The EPA estimates that methane traps about 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. The agency in November proposed new standards on methane abatement that, if finalized, would cut methane emissions associated with oil and gas production by 87% from their 2005 levels by 2030.

RELATED Gas stoves emit harmful pollutants, but experts urge considering risks in context

Lawmakers called for more, however, pointing to alternatives to flaring already in practice in New Mexico, Colorado and Alaska, all home to rich deposits of oil and natural gas.

"EPA must build on the leadership of these states and prohibit routine flaring except for safety emergencies and maintenance reasons," they said.

As presented in November, the EPA's measure secured backing from the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group representing the interests of roughly 600 members from the industry.

RELATED U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas

One name missing from the list of Democrats calling for tighter rules was Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat representing the coal-rich state of West Virginia. He was joined Wednesday by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in introducing legislation that would support more oil and gas production, ostensibly for the sake of U.S. allies.

"It has never been more important for North America and Europe to work together to enhance energy security and protect our energy supply against nations that wish us harm," Manchin said.

Advertisement

Part of their proposal calls on federal agencies to offer financial and technical assistance to U.S. allies to wean themselves off Russian supplies.

Latest Headlines

One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Singer R. Kelly was sentenced to an additional year in prison for sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor on Thursday.
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new charges
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the crypto exchange FTX, was hit with four new criminal charges on Thursday, after a superseding indictment in New York federal court was unsealed.
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh told a jury he did not kill his wife and son but admitted he lied to investigators about his whereabouts on the night of their murder.
Winter weather likely curbed U.S. fuel demand last week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winter weather likely curbed U.S. fuel demand last week
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. federal data published Thursday showed the total market demand for refined petroleum products declined, likely on the back of inclement winter weather in the northern parts of the country.
Winter storm causes widespread power outages, flight cancellations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winter storm causes widespread power outages, flight cancellations
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The massive winter storm that continued to hammer much of the country on Thursday caused power outages stretching from California to New York, along with road closure from Wisconsin to Michigan.
Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Extremist-related murders rose in the United States over the past decade, with a surge in mass killings motivated by ideology and White supremacists emerging as a more serious threat, the Anti-Defamation League says.
Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The operator of the busiest U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminal, Cheniere Energy said Thursday it started the preliminary permitting process to expand the Sabine Pass terminal.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pilots diverted an American Airlines flight to Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday afternoon because of an alleged disruptive passenger who tried to access the cockpit.
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eight anti-abortion activists have been charged with federal civil rights offenses for blocking Michigan reproductive health clinics in 2020 and 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement