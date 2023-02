1/3

An American Airlines flight traveling from Jacksonville, Fla., to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing Wednesday after a disruptive passenger allegedly tried to access the cockpit. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pilots diverted an American Airlines flight to Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday afternoon because of an alleged disruptive passenger who tried to access the cockpit. The FBI in Charlotte said it responded to the Raleigh-Durham Airport and took one of its passengers into custody from the flight, which was on its way from Jacksonville, Fla., to Washington, D.C. The passenger is facing federal charges and interviews are currently being conducted, the agency said. Advertisement

Authorities said the flight left Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon and the encounter happened while the flight was in the air. Officials said the flight was initially diverted to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport before eventually landing at the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

The passenger taken into custody was identified as Tiffany Michelle Miles, 36. According to WTVD-TV, radio transmissions said crewmembers and other passengers had to restrain Miles on the flight before landing at the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

"Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their cooperation and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation," Derek Walls, a spokesperson for American Airlines, told the television station.

Traffic at the Raleigh-Durham Airport was stopped for more than an hour, allowing for the diverted plane to land. Ground traffic was allowed to continue later that afternoon along with the diverted flight to Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter Wednesday that he was made aware of the incident.

FAA leadership has briefed me on today's flight diversion due to a Level 4 disruption on board. Thankful to all who helped ensure its safe arrival. As always, safety is our main concern and our top priority. https://t.co/P69GWvI7C3— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 23, 2023