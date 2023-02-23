Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

1/2

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin (pictured in 2022 in New York) pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin, 64, also waived his appearance at what would have been his first hearing, which had been scheduled virtually on Friday for a New Mexico court, ABC News and Deadline reported. Advertisement

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlow Sommer signed an order allowing Baldwin to return on his own for the trial, rather than placing him in pre-trial detention or requiring a bond, according to court documents obtained by Deadline.

Baldwin was ordered to not possess any firearms or consume alcohol ahead of the trial, according to the court documents. He was permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only in connection with completing the film and was specifically allowed to continue using Matthew DelPiano as his agent.

He faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison if he is found guilty at the upcoming trial.

Baldwin was formally charged by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, along with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, last month after an investigation assisted by the FBI.

A hearing for Gutierrez-Reed remains scheduled for 10:15 a.m. MST on Friday, and she is expected to appear virtually, Deadline reported. She has not entered a plea yet in her case.

David Halls, the first assistant director for the film, has already pleaded no contest for a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, which is pending approval from the judge in his case.

Prosecutors recently downgraded charges for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed after lawyers for Baldwin argued that a gun enhancement charge, which would have set a minimum prison time of five years, was unconstitutional because the relevant law had not yet taken effect at the time of the incident.

The film's production has been on hold since the 2021 shooting incident but is scheduled to resume at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, ABC News has reported.

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's husband, will now serve as an executive producer for the film -- which has hired two safety officers and a new cinematographer, Bianca Cline.