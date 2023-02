Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, was hit with four new criminal charges in a superseding indictment that unsealed on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the crypto exchange FTX, was hit with four new criminal charges on Thursday, after a superseding indictment in New York federal court was unsealed. The new indictment alleges that Bankman-Fried committed securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and also made illegal campaign contributions. Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators allegedly made tens of millions of dollars of campaign contributions using a straw donor or corporate funds. Advertisement

"To avoid certain contributions being publicly reported in his name, Bankman-Fried conspired to and did have certain political contributions made in the names of two other FTX executives," the new filing said.

From 2020 until November 2022, Bankman-Fried allegedly donated more than $25,000 in a year to candidates in the names of others. The indictment also alleges that he created a shell company called North Dimension, "which had no employees or business operations," solely to open a bank account.

Part of the straw donor scheme was allegedly coordinated by using an auto-deleting Signal chat called "Donation Processing," according to the indictment.

Bankman-Fried was initially indicted on eight charges including fraud, money laundering and campaign finance law violations. In December, he agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas to the United States. He pleaded not guilty to the original charges on Jan. 3.

Bankman-Fried is currently free on a $250 million bond, confined to his parents' house in Palo Alto, Calif.

The new charges mean that Bankman-Fried could face an additional 40 years in prison if convicted.