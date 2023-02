American film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 more years in prison on Thursday after his earlier conviction in the rape of a woman in Los Angeles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 more years behind bars on Thursday, which practically ensures the convicted rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Weinstein, 71, was sentenced in downtown Los Angeles, two months after he was convicted of three counts of rape and sexual assault. Before Thursday's sentencing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench denied a motion by Weinstein's attorneys for a new trial. Advertisement

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the first lady of California. During his Los Angeles trial, 44 witnesses testified.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence that was handed down after another rape trial in New York.

The trial in Los Angeles was based on counts relating to Jane Doe #1, a European model who testified she was raped by Weinstein at a hotel after the L.A. Italia Film Festival in 2013.

"I was excited about my future," Jane Doe No. 1 said during the hearing, according to Forbes. "Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage."

Weinstein's lawyers have argued that he had an unfair trial because the defense was not allowed to introduce relevant evidence.

They argued that women willingly engaged in "transactional sex" because Weinstein was so influential in the entertainment industry.

Weinstein will serve his 16-year sentence consecutively after he serves his sentence in New York.