Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 4:25 AM

Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eight anti-abortion activists have been charged with federal civil rights offenses for blocking a Michigan reproductive health clinics in 2020 and again in 2021.

The federal three-count indictment was announced Wednesday, charging the eight defendants with engaging in a civil rights conspiracy and with violating Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, better know as the FACE Act, which prohibits threats of force, obstruction and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive healthcare.

Advertisement

The court document states that Calvin Zastrow, Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Caroline Davis, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, Eva Edl and Eva Zastrow conspired with one another to create a blockade around the Northland Family Planning Clinic in Sterling Heights, Mich., on Aug. 27, 2020.

Prosecutors accuse the defendants of physically barring patients and employees from entering the facility by "sitting and standing" in front of its doors.

Advertisement

Curry and Gallagher live-streamed the blockade via their phones on social media, during which Curry is heard to have said they were "outside of the murder mill to save children," according to the court document.

The federal prosecutors said the defendants prevented a patient from entering the building who said she was there for a birth control appointment, and when an employee tried to help the patient gain access through an employe entrance Eva Zastrow and Davis sat in front of the door to block them from entering.

After officers with the Sterling Heights Police Department arrived on the scene, the defendants are accused of refusing to move and engaging "the officers in conversation as a delay tactic," the indictment reads.

RELATED Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot

"[The] longer they talk with us, the better the opportunity we have to see women and children rescued," Gallagher is quoted as having said in the charging document. "And that's what obstructing the door of an abortion clinic is about and why it's so successful. We are here blocking access so the doors can't open."

After the officers warned that they would be arrested, Edl refused to move, remarking, "You can arrest us, you can do whatever you want, but I will be back, wherever there is a clinic open."

Advertisement

The charging document accuses Edl and Idoni of also participating in a similar action on April 16, 2021, at another women's health clinic.

RELATED 20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states

Several of the defendants have been previously charged by the Justice Department for violating the FACE Act.

In October, Gallagher, Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Eva Zastrow, Edl and others were indicted.

The indictment states Gallagher used social media to promote anti-abortion events scheduled for March 4-7, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

According to prosecutors, they held a blockade the defendants called a "rescue" at Mount Juliet's Carafem health Center Clinic, which they live-streamed online.

Idoni also appears to a have been among a group of nine anti-abortion activists charged in March with conspiring to create a blockade at a Washington, D.C. health clinic.

Prosecutors said they entered the clinic "and set about blocking two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes." The alleged crime was also live-streamed.

The incidents happened amid an increase in violence targeting reproductive health clinics. The National Abortion Federation reported that violence and disruptions targeting abortion facilities had significantly increased in 2021 compared to a year prior.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced a $25,000 reward for information on those responsible for a series of attacks and threats targeting health service facilities nationwide.

Advertisement

On Jan. 24, two people were charged with participating in a conspiracy that threatened several reproductive health facilities in Florida.

The next day, police arrested and charged a man for setting fire to a Illinois Planned Parenthood.

Last year, the Justice Department also filed a slew of cases against dozens of people for similar offenses.

Read More

Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court have paved the way for Florida to execute death row inmate Donald Dillbeck on Thursday, rejecting his request to intervene on the grounds that carrying out his sentence is unconstitutional.
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on a news crew, covering an earlier shooting in Orlando Wednesday, according to deputies. A TV news reporter and a 9-year-old were killed. A TV photographer and the girl's mother were injured.
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged the founders of Forsage with running a sophisticated multi-hundred-million-dollar international Ponzi scheme under the guise of a decentralized cryptocurrency investment platform
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the attack.
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The man convicted of fatally shooting Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle nearly four years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the killing.
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court found a woman in California cannot use bankruptcy proceedings to shield herself from debt fraudulently accrued by her husband.
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, to meet residents affected by a hazardous train derailment earlier this month on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency getting involved.
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has launched the preview release of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for iPhones and Android mobile devices. The new apps feature voice input and access to A.I. chatbot ChatGPT.
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's announcement Wednesday that it will cut annual mortgage insurance premiums to save the average family about $800 a year.
Suspect charged in killing of Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Suspect charged in killing of Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The suspect in the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell is charged with one count of murder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement