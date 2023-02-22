Major winter storm causing advisories, warnings in 29 states

A maintenance worker deals with -5 temperature while clearing snow on the campus of North Central College in Naperville, Illinois on December 23, 2022. Heavy snow and flooding is expected across the country Wednesday and Thursday according to the National Weather Service. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A strong winter storm continued to play havoc across the country as it extended into parts of Pennsylvania and New England on Wednesday. Millions fell under winter advisories and warnings from California through the Midwest as the storm caused blizzard conditions in some locations. The East Coast is expected to face some of the storm's punch over the next day as well. Advertisement

Meteorologists said that upper-level patterns were expected to intensify in the coming days from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast, causing heavy snow, frozen rain, strong winds and potential flash flooding in 29 states. Six of those are receiving severe blizzard warnings.

"Widespread record-breaking warmth is expected in the East with much below average cold in the Northern Plains and West," the National Weather Service said.

"The arrival of a large arctic air mass from Canada interacting with an energetic upper-level pattern and multiple frontal systems forecast to move through the country this week will bring numerous weather hazards and highly anomalous temperatures coast-to-coast, with almost all of the country experiencing some form of notable weather."

The weather service said widespread heavy snow will continue to expand across the West and Northern tier of the country on Wednesday with additional moisture associated with a pair of Pacific fronts.

That will combine with increasingly warm and moist air streaming into the East from the Gulf of Mexico. The warmer air will clash with the arctic air surging in from Canada to fuel heavy snow rates, the NWS said.

"Storm total snowfall of 1-2 feet, locally higher, is expected for most of the mountain ranges across the West," the NWS said. "The snow will begin to taper off to the north Wednesday and focus further south through Thursday.

"The heavy accumulating snow should be limited to higher elevations in the mountains, with a lighter rain/snow mix for the interior valleys. Moderate to locally heavy rain as well as some thunderstorms are forecast for the lower elevations of the immediate West Coast, spreading southward from the Pacific Northwest Wednesday to the California coast Thursday."

A strong low-pressure system that consolidated in the Rockies will move northeast across the Plains and then into Midwest, causing heavy snow across the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes Wednesday.

The weather service said a wide swath of snowfall of more than a foot is expected from South Dakota eastward through southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula/northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

Four to eight inches of snow is forecast from upstate New York into central New England, with locally higher totals of more than a foot for the higher elevations including the Adirondacks and the Green and White Mountains.