The cause of Tuesday's fire in Medley was under investigation. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/ Facebook

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a fire that erupted with an explosion at a business near Florida's Miami, authorities said. Firefighters in Medley responded at about 8:40 a.m. to an explosion at a business located at 11350 NW South River Drive, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement, adding that on arrival they found "a large plume of smoke and heavy fire coming from multiple vehicles." Advertisement

Luis Sierra, Miami-Dade police public information officer, confirmed the death toll to CBS News, adding that at least two other people had been transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardeso told NBC 6 that a total of five people were rescued from the blaze and were in need of care.

"It was a very hazardous scenario. You had multiple vehicles burning with flammables. You had multiple power lines down," he said. "It was a very challenging scene."

Authorities identified the business as a welding company and that employees were working on heavy machinery when the fire began.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

