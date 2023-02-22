Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 11:22 AM

U.S. gas producer Tellurian reports four-fold increase in production

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
U.S. energy company Tellurian reported a surge in gas production and progress on its proposed Driftwood facility for exports of liquefied natural gas. Image courtesy of Tellurian.
U.S. energy company Tellurian reported a surge in gas production and progress on its proposed Driftwood facility for exports of liquefied natural gas. Image courtesy of Tellurian.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The amount of natural gas produced from U.S. shale basins during the fourth quarter was a fourfold increase over the same period in 2021, Tellurian said Wednesday.

Putting 13 new wells in the Haynesville shale reserve into production during the period, Tellurian reported that total natural gas production increased from 55 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) to approximately 225 MMcfd over the three-month period ending in December.

Advertisement

Haynesville is the third-largest shale natural gas producer in the United States, accounting for about 15% of the total natural gas production from the seven primary inland shale basins.

Total proved reserves for Tellurian, meanwhile, increased by more than 100 billion cubic feet (Bcf) from year-end 2021 to 445 Bcf feet during the fourth quarter.

RELATED Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout

"We have also significantly increased our natural gas production and reduced carbon impact through nature-based solutions," President and CEO Octavio Simoes said. "At the same time, we are diligent in our search to secure a financing package to support long-term returns for shareholders."

The company reported a net loss of $48.9 million during the fourth quarter, compared to a $114.7 million loss during the same period in 2021. But it's already invested $1 billion toward bringing its planned Driftwood liquefied natural gas export facility to the construction phase.

Advertisement

The plant would be situated near the coast of Louisiana and have the capacity to export 1.3 Bcf in liquid form each year, which would represent about 14% of total U.S. exports of LNG currently.

RELATED The amount of gas sent to U.S. LNG export terminals is increasing

The company's total natural gas assets cover more than 27,000 acres and include 143 wells that are already in production. The United States, meanwhile, is on pace to surpass Australia and Qatar this year to become the world's leading export of LNG.

RELATED BP spends $10.5 billion for BHP's U.S. shale assets

Latest Headlines

Amazon closes $3.9B deal for One Medical
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Amazon closes $3.9B deal for One Medical
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Wednesday it has closed a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire membership-based primary care provider One Medical.
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. to take LNG export pole position this year
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. to take LNG export pole position this year
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- With the long-idled Freeport LNG export terminal returning to service, consultant group Wood Mackenzie on Wednesday said the United States will easily take the global lead for LNG exports this year.
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Alabama police testified in court that Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller brought the gun that was used in the killing of a woman, which led to capital murder charges for two other men.
Major winter storm causing advisories, warnings in 29 states
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Major winter storm causing advisories, warnings in 29 states
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A strong winter storm continued to play havoc across the country as it extended into parts of Pennsylvania and New England on Wednesday.
Biden announces first Gulf of Mexico wind lease sale
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden announces first Gulf of Mexico wind lease sale
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday it moved one step closer to meeting its offshore wind energy goals by announcing the first lease sale for developments in the Gulf of Mexico.
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio toxic train derailment
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where one of its trains loaded with toxic chemicals derailed nearly three weeks ago.
Possible tornado causes damage in rare New Jersey event
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Possible tornado causes damage in rare New Jersey event
A possible tornado struck central New Jersey late Tuesday, a rare February event for the state, leaving behind heavy damage to homes and other structures and impacting local travel during the rush-hour commute.
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Seattle City Council has voted to ban discrimination based on caste, becoming the first in the United States to recognize the class structure as a protected class.
Pentagon warns eating poppy seeds could affect drug tests
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pentagon warns eating poppy seeds could affect drug tests
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is warning active service members against consuming poppy seeds as it could affect the results of government-issued drug tests.
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a fire that erupted with an explosion at a business near Florida's Miami, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety
Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement