Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 8:23 PM

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners

By Simon Druker
1/3
In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court found a woman in California cannot use bankruptcy proceedings to shield herself from debt fraudulently accrued by her husband. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court found a woman in California cannot use bankruptcy proceedings to shield herself from debt fraudulently accrued by her husband. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court found a woman in California cannot use bankruptcy proceedings to shield herself from debt fraudulently accrued by her husband.

The high court upheld a lower court ruling that found Kate Bartenwerfer could not escape having to pay the debt, despite not knowing her husband David committed the fraudulent acts without her knowledge, according to court documents.

Advertisement

"The Bankruptcy Court found that David had committed fraud and imputed his fraudulent intent to Kate because the two had formed a legal partnership to renovate and sell the property," associate justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the court opinion.

The court heard oral arguments in the case in December.

RELATED Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination

"The Bankruptcy Court found that the petitioner and her husband had an agency relationship and obtained the debt at issue after they formed a partnership. Because petitioner does not dispute that she and her husband acted as partners, the debt is not dischargeable under the statute," associate justice Sonia Sotomayor concurred.

In the case in question, the Bartenwerfer couple partnered to buy a house in San Francisco in 2005, which they renovated and sold for a profit. David Bartenwerfer was ostensibly in charge of the operation and Kate had little knowledge of the day-to-day operations.

Advertisement

After selling the property, the couple was sued by the new owner, who found several deficiencies that were not disclosed prior or leading up to the sale.

RELATED 20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states

Both Bartenwerfers at the time of sale "attested that they had disclosed all material facts relating to the property," Coney Barrett wrote, reaffirming the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court drew on a previous high court decision from 1885, relating to a New York wool company. In that case two business partners were found guilty for the crimes of a third partner, despite not being aware of them.

"The partners, who were not themselves guilty of wrong, received and appropriated the fruits of the fraudulent conduct of their associate in business," Coney Barrett wrote Wednesday, in reference to the case.

RELATED Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections

Latest Headlines

Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, to meet residents affected by a hazardous train derailment earlier this month on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency getting involved.
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has launched the preview release of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for iPhones and Android mobile devices. The new apps feature voice input and access to A.I. chatbot ChatGPT.
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's announcement Wednesday that it will cut annual mortgage insurance premiums to save the average family about $800 a year.
Suspect charged in killing of Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect charged in killing of Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The suspect in the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell is charged with one count of murder.
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Alabama police testified in court that Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller brought the gun that was used in the killing of a woman, which led to capital murder charges for two other men.
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A twin-engine plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board.
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 flights were delayed or canceled by Wednesday afternoon, because of a blast of winter weather across large parts of the Untied States.
Gallup: LGBT identification steady at 7.2% in 2022 after doubling from a decade ago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup: LGBT identification steady at 7.2% in 2022 after doubling from a decade ago
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The latest poll on sexual identification by Gallup found that people in the United States who identify as anything other than heterosexual remained steady in 2022 from previous polls.
Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Moosejaw outdoor outfitters from Walmart
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Moosejaw outdoor outfitters from Walmart
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it is acquiring premium outdoor outfitter Moosejaw from Walmart.
Halliburton appoints 2 to board: BP vet and Chicago Fed member
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Halliburton appoints 2 to board: BP vet and Chicago Fed member
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. upstream services company Halliburton said Wednesday it appointed the former president of BP Alaska and a board member from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to its board of directors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement