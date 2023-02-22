Halliburton appoints 2 to board: BP vet and Chicago Fed member

1/2

Halliburton appointed two new members to its board of directors, increasing the total headcount to 13. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. upstream services company Halliburton said Wednesday it appointed the former president of BP Alaska and a board member from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to its board of directors. Halliburton appointed Janet Weiss and Maurice Smith to its board, increasing the total number of directors to 13. Advertisement

"Janet has worked in the oil and gas business her entire career and knows the daily operational, safety and environmental requirements of the energy business," Jeff Miller, Halliburton's president and chief executive officer, said. "Maurice sits as an active chief executive officer and brings deep expertise developing and executing long-term corporate strategy and driving financial operations and activities."

Weiss served as the president of BP Alaska, retiring from the company in 2020 after 35 years. Smith is the current president and CEO of Health Care Services Corp., which is among the largest health insurers in the country. He also serves on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the Economic Club of Chicago.

"The appointments were effective Feb. 21, and both will stand for election by shareholders at the annual meeting on May 17," Halliburton added.

Advertisement

Halliburton turned in $5.6 billion in total revenue for the fourth quarter, a $200 million improvement over the third quarter. Total revenue of $20.3 billion for the year marked a 33% increase from 2021. Miller said he expects trends to continue through 2023 with success spilling over to shareholders in terms of dividends.

"I am confident in Halliburton's strong outlook and ability to generate increased returns for shareholders," he said.

RELATED Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year

A dividend increase of 33%, to $0.16 per share, is planned for the first quarter.