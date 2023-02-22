Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 4:15 PM

Gallup: LGBT identification steady at 7.2% in 2022 after doubling from a decade ago

By Joe Fisher
The latest poll on sexual identification by Gallup found that people in the United States who identify as anything other than heterosexual remained steady in 2022 from previous polls. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The latest poll on sexual identification by Gallup found that people in the United States who identify as anything other than heterosexual remained steady in 2022 from previous polls. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The latest poll on sexual identification by Gallup found that people in the United States who identify as anything other than heterosexual remained steady in 2022 from previous polls.

The results follow notable increases in LGBT identification in 2020 and 2021, Gallup said in a news release. In 2022, 7.2% of people polled identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or anything other than heterosexual.

Advertisement

The 2022 mark for LGBT identification is more than double what it was when Gallup did the poll in 2012. At that time just 3.5% of respondents identified as part of the LGBT community.

"LGBT identification has become much more common in the U.S. in the past decade," the news release reads. "With many more younger than older adults seeing themselves as something other than heterosexual, the LGBT share of the entire U.S. adult population can be expected to grow in future years."

RELATED Church of England apologizes for its treatment of LGBT+ people

Between 2012 and 2017, LGBT identification rose by 1 percentage point. Gains have been much larger in the years since. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that there were 980,276 same-sex households in the United States in 2019, and more than half were married couples.

Advertisement

Gallup conducted its survey by phone, reaching 10,000 participants. About 7% declined to respond to questions about their sexual orientation. Among those who identified as LGBT, 4.2% said they were bisexual.

The 2022 poll was the first in which Gallup asked respondents for their preferred identities if they identified as something other than heterosexual, lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Most identified as queer, pansexual or asexual.

RELATED New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation

LGBT identification was most common among younger generations. There was not an older generation that identified as LGBT at a higher rate than the next youngest generation. Gen Z identified as LGBT at 19.7%, with 13.1% identifying as bisexual. Millennials responded at an 11.2% rate followed by Gen X at 3.3%.

RELATED Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll

Latest Headlines

Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 flights were delayed or canceled by Wednesday afternoon, because of a blast of winter weather across large parts of the Untied States.
Vice president to tout new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vice president to tout new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday announced cuts to its annual mortgage insurance premiums, a move forecast to save the average family around $800 a year.
Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Moosejaw outdoor outfitters from Walmart
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Moosejaw outdoor outfitters from Walmart
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it is acquiring premium outdoor outfitter Moosejaw from Walmart.
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, to meet residents affected by a hazardous train derailment earlier this month on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency getting involved.
Halliburton appoints 2 to board: BP vet and Chicago Fed member
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Halliburton appoints 2 to board: BP vet and Chicago Fed member
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. upstream services company Halliburton said Wednesday it appointed the former president of BP Alaska and a board member from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to its board of directors.
Montana Sen. Jon Tester announces he will run for re-election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Montana Sen. Jon Tester announces he will run for re-election
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Montana Sen. Jon Tester said Wednesday he will seek re-election for a fourth term, as Democrats look to hold on to their Senate majority.
Amazon closes $3.9B deal for One Medical
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon closes $3.9B deal for One Medical
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Wednesday it has closed a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire membership-based primary care provider One Medical.
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. to take LNG export pole position this year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. to take LNG export pole position this year
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- With the long-idled Freeport LNG export terminal returning to service, consultant group Wood Mackenzie on Wednesday said the United States will easily take the global lead for LNG exports this year.
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Alabama police testified in court that Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller brought the gun that was used in the killing of a woman, which led to capital murder charges for two other men.
U.S. gas producer Tellurian reports four-fold increase in production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. gas producer Tellurian reports four-fold increase in production
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The amount of natural gas produced from U.S. shale basins during the fourth quarter was a fourfold increase over the same period in 2021, Tellurian said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement