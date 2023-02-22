Trending
Feb. 22, 2023 / 2:07 PM

Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Moosejaw outdoor outfitters from Walmart

By Joe Fisher
Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it is acquiring premium outdoor outfitter Moosejaw from Walmart. Photo courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it is acquiring premium outdoor outfitter Moosejaw from Walmart.

The sporting goods superstore chain said the acquisition will expand its footprint in the outdoor retail market.

"We admire what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry and look forward to the opportunity to share insights and learn from one another," Todd Spaletto, president of Public Lands and senior vice president of Dick's, said in a statement.

Moosejaw is largely known for its online presence, operating an e-store that sells high-quality outdoor clothing and equipment from brands like Osprey, Gregory and Therma-Rest. It also has several physical locations sprawled across the Midwest, including seven in its home state of Michigan.

The acquisition will bring many of those products to Dick's stores across the country, notably its Public Lands stores that opened in 2021. There are more than 700 locations in the United States.

"We believe there's potential to grow the Moosejaw business and provide compelling experiences and an expanded product assortment to its millions of loyal customers," Spaletto added.

Outdoor retail was one of few niche markets to find success through the summer of 2020 while much of the world was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study by Penn State University, outdoor activity increased by about 20% in the United States.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that outdoor recreation, such as the use of state parks, generated more than $450 billion of U.S. gross domestic product in 2021. The outdoor retail industry meanwhile nets about $40 billion in revenue annually, CNBC estimates.

Walmart acquired Moosejaw for $51 million in 2017, as part of a push to expand its own e-store. The estimated cost of the acquisition by Dick's Sporting Goods has not been disclosed but the company said it expects to close the purchase in March.

According to the press release from Dick's, Moosejaw was founded in 1992.

