Carlos Medina of Torrance, Calif., has been charged in the killing of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell (pictured at center). Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles/ Twitter

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities charged the suspect in the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell with one count of murder on Wednesday. Carlos Medina, 61, is accused of shooting and killing O'Connell in his home in the Hacienda Heights community in Los Angeles County, Calif. Medina, the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper, also faces a special allegation of using a firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced in a news release Wednesday. Advertisement

"This was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier, and always serving with love and compassion," Gascon said.

O'Connell was found dead in his home Saturday, reportedly with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. He was 69.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference that his department received a tip about Medina on Sunday and said the tipster said Medina made comments about the bishop owing him money. Officials obtained surveillance footage that showed a dark-colored SUV pulling into O'Connell's driveway and leaving a few minutes later. Medina's wife allegedly drove a vehicle matching the description.

Medina reportedly was arrested at his home in Torrance, Calif., following a standoff.

O'Connell had served with the Los Angeles Archdiocese since 1979.

"Charging Mr. Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability," Gascon said.