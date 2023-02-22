Trending
Feb. 22, 2023 / 10:59 PM

Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to 38 months in prison for assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and for threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter after the attack. Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to 38 months in prison for assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and for threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter after the attack. Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter after the attack.

Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday in the District of Columbia to 38 months in prison on multiple criminal charges, including assault, interstate threat to injure or kidnap and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, the Justice Department announced.

Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 counts last year, was also ordered to serve 36 months of supervised release. Miller has been in jail since his arrest shortly after the attack.

On Wednesday, Miller's lawyer, Clint Broden, applauded the judge's decision saying the sentence was "significantly less than the sentence sought by the government," while adding that his client has "expressed sincere remorse."

RELATED 'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer

According to court documents, Miller posted extensively on Jan. 6, 2021, on social media before and during the attack and posted online death threats against Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Miller wrote on social media that the officer who shot and killed a 35-year-old Trump supporter "deserves to die" and replied to one of Ocasio-Cortez's tweets with "Assassinate AOC." Court documents also show he threatened Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

According to the Justice Department, Miller traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it

During the riot, Miller overturned barriers and breached entryways before being detained. After promising officers he would leave, Miller was released. Instead of walking away, he remained at the riot and recorded himself talking about a revolution.

Court documents then detail how Miller made his way past Capitol Police again and into the Capitol Rotunda where he fought with six officers.

Two weeks after the riots, Miller was arrested while wearing a shirt with an image of former President Donald Trump and the words "I was there, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021."

RELATED Texas man involved in Jan. 6 riot charged with threatening AOC, police officer

