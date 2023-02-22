Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 2:27 AM

Pentagon warns eating poppy seeds could affect drug tests

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is warning active service members against consuming poppy seeds as it could affect the results of government-issued drug tests.

Gilbert Cisneros, under secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, issued the warning Tuesday in a memorandum that instructs service members to avoid poppy seeds in order to protect them and the integrity of the Pentagon's drug testing program.

Advertisement

"The military departments are hereby directed to notify service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds to include food products and baked goods containing poppy seeds," the memorandum states. "Service members are directed to work with their local legal office for any related concerns with urinalysis results."

Poppy plants are cultivated by both the food and pharmaceutical industries, with the latter using it to produce narcotics such as morphine and codeine.

RELATED FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer

Though the plant's seeds do not contain morphine, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency states that they can become contaminated during harvesting.

The USADA states that it cannot predict the amount of poppy seeds needed to be consumed to fail a drug test, but that through eating the seeds it may be possible to exceed morphine thresholds.

Advertisement

The Pentagon performs random urinalysis testing on department personnel under its Drug Demand Reduction Program that was mandated in 1981 to deter the abuse and misuse of illicit and prescription drugs in order to preserve military readiness.

RELATED Walgreens says it won't dispense mifepristone abortion pills in Kansas

The department said Tuesday that its program uses drug testing cutoffs to distinguish morphine and codeine use from poppy seed ingestion, but recent data shows that certain varieties may have higher contamination than previously reported.

It issued the warning Tuesday, out of an abundance of caution, it said.

"Consumption of poppy seed products could cause a codeine positive urinalysis result and undermine the department's ability to identify illicit drug use," according to the warning.

RELATED Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles

Latest Headlines

2 dead in explosion at Florida business
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a fire that erupted with an explosion at a business near Florida's Miami, authorities said.
Avalanche kills 3 climbers in Washington's Cascade mountains
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Avalanche kills 3 climbers in Washington's Cascade mountains
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Three climbers were killed in an avalanche in Washington state's Cascade mountains, in what is the nation's deadliest avalanche this winter. The three were among a group of six people from a New York climbing club.
Biden admin. proposes new immigration rule to combat migrant surge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin. proposes new immigration rule to combat migrant surge
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new immigration rule aimed at curbing the surge at the U.S. southern border that critics say will illegally ban refugees from seeking asylum.
House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is investigating the Biden family's business dealings, has asked a former Serbian official for an interview and documents related to Hunter Biden.
Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Freeport LNG will immediately begin ramping up natural gas production after receiving federal approval to resume operations following a months-long shutdown.
Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Malcolm X's family announces lawsuit against NYPD, FBI, CIA on 58-year anniversary of assassination
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Tuesday announced the intent to file a lawsuit against several city, state and federal law-enforcement agencies for concealing information about the assassination of Malcolm X.
20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
20 states form abortion rights alliance to fight 'unprecedented assault' from courts, states
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Twenty states, led by Democratic governors, announced Tuesday they are forming a Reproductive Freedom Alliance to guarantee abortion rights in the wake of Roe vs. Wade.
FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on the approval of the first RSV vaccine for infants in August, and Pfizer is a candidate to be among the first producers.
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the first of two cases that could decide whether social media companies can be held liable for promoting incendiary content.
Some Home Depot workers could see a $15-per-hour minimum wage
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Some Home Depot workers could see a $15-per-hour minimum wage
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Home Depot announced Tuesday it will begin paying hourly associates that make up their frontline workers $1 billion more in annual compensation, which is expected to raise minimum wages for these workers to $15 per hour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement