Pentagon warns eating poppy seeds could affect drug tests

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is warning active service members against consuming poppy seeds as it could affect the results of government-issued drug tests.

Gilbert Cisneros, under secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, issued the warning Tuesday in a memorandum that instructs service members to avoid poppy seeds in order to protect them and the integrity of the Pentagon's drug testing program.

Advertisement

"The military departments are hereby directed to notify service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds to include food products and baked goods containing poppy seeds," the memorandum states. "Service members are directed to work with their local legal office for any related concerns with urinalysis results."

Poppy plants are cultivated by both the food and pharmaceutical industries, with the latter using it to produce narcotics such as morphine and codeine.

Though the plant's seeds do not contain morphine, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency states that they can become contaminated during harvesting.

The USADA states that it cannot predict the amount of poppy seeds needed to be consumed to fail a drug test, but that through eating the seeds it may be possible to exceed morphine thresholds.

Advertisement

The Pentagon performs random urinalysis testing on department personnel under its Drug Demand Reduction Program that was mandated in 1981 to deter the abuse and misuse of illicit and prescription drugs in order to preserve military readiness.

The department said Tuesday that its program uses drug testing cutoffs to distinguish morphine and codeine use from poppy seed ingestion, but recent data shows that certain varieties may have higher contamination than previously reported.

It issued the warning Tuesday, out of an abundance of caution, it said.

"Consumption of poppy seed products could cause a codeine positive urinalysis result and undermine the department's ability to identify illicit drug use," according to the warning.