Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 2:06 PM

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline stepping down to lead non-profit foundation

By Simon Druker
1/3
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., confirmed Tuesday he will step down in June to lead a foundation that provides funding to non-profit groups. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., confirmed Tuesday he will step down in June to lead a foundation that provides funding to non-profit groups. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., confirmed Tuesday he will step down in June to lead a foundation that provides funding to non-profit groups.

The seven-term congressman will leave elected office as of June 1, 2023, with his seat being filled by a special election. Cicilline's term is slated to expire in 2025.

Advertisement

Cicilline, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, is leaving politics to serve as the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

"For more than 100 years, the Rhode Island Foundation has been dedicated to improving the lives of Rhode Islanders," the foundation, which was founded in 1916, says on its website.

"We partner with generous individuals, families, organizations, and corporations that share our commitment to the state, as well as with nonprofit organizations that provide the 'boots-on-the-ground' services that make Rhode Island a better place to live, work, and play."

Cicilline, 61, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2011. He chaired the House Democrats LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and served as House impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Advertisement

"Serving the people of Rhode Island's First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime. As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders," Cicilline said in a statement.

RELATED Supreme Court considers whether tech giants can be sued for user content

"For more than a decade, the people of Rhode Island entrusted me with a sacred duty to represent them in Congress, and it is a responsibility I put my heart and soul into every day to make life better for the residents and families of our state," he said. "The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state."

RELATED Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave with 2 unions

Read More

Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media giants' legal protections
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the first of two cases that could decide whether social media companies can be held liable for promoting incendiary content.
Some Home Depot workers could see a $15-per-hour minimum wage
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Some Home Depot workers could see a $15-per-hour minimum wage
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Home Depot announced Tuesday it will begin paying hourly associates that make up their frontline workers $1 billion more in annual compensation, which is expected to raise minimum wages for these workers to $15 per hour.
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday it has settled charges with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as its financial adviser.
California Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate campaign to replace Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate campaign to replace Dianne Feinstein
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. Tuesday became the latest Democrat to announce a candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., when she retires next year.
Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation Tuesday called on both Congress and the freight railroad industry to act immediately to help strengthen safety measures in the wake of a train derailment in Ohio earlier this month.
United Airlines opens investment fund for sustainable aviation fuel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United Airlines opens investment fund for sustainable aviation fuel
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Tuesday unveiled an investment vehicle already packed with more than $100 million to support the advancement of sustainable aviation fuel.
Great Lakes' below average ice coverage could spur snow, floods
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Great Lakes' below average ice coverage could spur snow, floods
Warm weather has resulted in record-low ice levels across the Great Lakes this winter, which could lead to increased lake-effect snow and flooding concerns for cities and towns along the shorelines.
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A first-generation iPhone, still factory-sealed inside its box, has sold for more than $63,000, according to LCG Auctions which had expected the Apple relic to go for $50,000.
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Two off-duty Detroit police officers were found shot to death Sunday inside a Livonia apartment where a baby was also discovered unharmed. Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide related to a domestic dispute.
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave with 2 unions
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave with 2 unions
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Freight-hauling railroad Union Pacific announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with two unions to provide their members with paid sick days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while rescuing her dog
85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while rescuing her dog
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell
Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement