Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Home Depot announced Tuesday it will begin paying hourly associates that make up their frontline workers $1 billion more in annual compensation, which is expected to raise minimum wages for these workers to $15 per hour. The announcement is the latest move by big chain employers and states to boost pay and benefits for workers over the past three years during a prolonged worker shortage around the country. Advertisement

"The most important investment we can make is in our people," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Home Depot in a statement. "We believe this investment will position us favorably in the market, enabling us to attract and retain the level of talent needed to sustain the customer experience we strive to deliver."

While the Home Depot statement does not specifically list all starting pay grades for associates beginning at $15 per hour, officials told CNBC that every market's starting salary range will be about $15 per hour. The company said the changes are planned for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The competition for low-skilled workers has continued to grow with the unemployment rate hovering at near-record lows. Walmart announced earlier that it will raise its minimum wage to $14 an hour while other retailers are offering as much as $17.50 per hour before the spring.

"The Home Depot's associates are a key differentiator and competitive advantage for the company," Home Depot said in its statement. "In alignment with its core values, the company will invest in wage, benefits, training and career development for its associates."

