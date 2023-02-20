Enfamil Plant-Based baby formula recalled because of possible bacteria contamination

1/3

Reckitt is recalling 145,000 cans of Enfamil Simply Plant-Based baby formula because it may have been contaminated with Cronobacter, the bacteria linked to last year's formula shortage. Photo courtesy of Reckitt

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nutrition products manufacturer Reckitt is recalling 145,000 cans of Enfamil Plant-Based baby formula because it may have been contaminated with Cronobacter, the bacteria linked to last year's formula shortage. The company announced Monday it was recalling two batches of Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula "out of an abundance of caution." Advertisement

Reckitt said no illnesses have been reported and that the distributed formula has gone through "extensive testing" and tested negative for the bacteria.

"The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria, and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier," Reckitt said.

Cronobacter, which may have been responsible for the deaths of two infants last year, can cause "severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis."

"Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperatures changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection also may cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body," Reckitt said.

The two batches of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz. containers were produced between August 2022 and September 2022 and were sold throughout the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

The batches can be identified by the numbers on the bottom of the can, which are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, with the UPC Code of 300871214415 and a "use by date" of March 1, 2024.

Consumers who have either of these batches should dispose of the formula or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Reckitt has also provided a contact number of 1-800-479-0551 and email of www.enfamil.com for any questions, while reminding customers to contact their doctor if there are any health concerns.

"The health and safety of infants is our highest priority," the company said in a statement. "We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure."