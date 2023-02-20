More than a dozen injured in Ohio metal factory explosion

Smoke from an explosion and fire at the metal alloy factory I. Schumann & Co. can be seen near Oakwood, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Twinsburg Fire Department

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were injured, including one who was critically hurt, in an explosion Monday at an industrial plant near Cleveland. The explosion and fire at metal alloy factory I. Schumann & Co. near Oakwood, Ohio, was reported at around 3 p.m. EST., as fire crews described a large plume of smoke and debris scattered throughout the scene near the plant. Advertisement

Despite multiple burn injuries, all of the factory's employees were accounted for, Capt. Brian DiRocco of the Oakwood Village Fire Department told reporters.

"We had 13 people transferred to the hospital," DiRocco said. "I don't know the condition of any of the patients. I know at least one was critical, several burn injuries."

"When we got here we realized there were several injured people in the building, so we established an EMS sector that was triaging patients and deciding where was best for them to go," DiRocco added.

The fire captain said one victim was taken away by helicopter.

"It seemed like a lot of burn victims, a lot of burn injuries, but people were mostly walking wounded and were coming up to us," DiRocco said.

It took two hours to put the fire out as crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

The factory is a "very safe place except for the fact that it's a foundry, so you're dealing with molten-hot metal. So there's always an inherent danger," DiRocco added.

Twinsburg Fire Department was also on the scene and said there is no word yet on what caused the explosion.