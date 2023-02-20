Walgreens says it won't dispense mifepristone abortion pills in Kansas

1/2

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach warned Walgreens not to mail the abortion pill mifepristone to Kansas patients, and the company has now agreed. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Walgreens has agreed not to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone in Kansas after Attorney General Kris Kobach blasted the pharmacy for plans to distribute the pill nationally. Walgreens confirmed, in a letter, it would not mail the abortion pills to Kansas after Kobach's written warning that its intent to become certified under the Food and Drug Administration's pharmacy program would violate state and federal laws. Advertisement

"Walgreens does not intend to dispense mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you," Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle Gray wrote Friday.

The certification process is ongoing and follows the FDA's rule update last month that would allow drug stores to sell mifepristone. The rule allows pharmacies to stock and dispense abortion pills to pregnant women, through 10 weeks gestation, with a prescription. To participate, pharmacies would be required to undergo a certification process first.

Kobach cheered Walgreens' response in a tweet Monday.

"This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women's health," Kobach said. "The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I'm grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law."

Earlier this month, Republican attorneys general in 20 states warned Walgreens and CVS pharmacies not to distribute abortion pills by mail, alleging it is a violation of federal law. Kobach sent a letter to Walgreen's, warning against the pharmacy's plans to provide abortion pills through its mail-order business.

"I have become aware of your company's recently announced plan to provide abortifacients through its mail-order pharmacy business. As the chief law enforcement officer in Kansas, I am writing to advise you that this plan is illegal, and Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law," Kobach warned on Feb. 6. "The law says what it says. I encourage you to follow it."

The law Kobach referenced is currently on pause pending a court challenge. In November, a Kansas district court blocked the state's ban on doctors prescribing abortion-inducing medication over the phone. The law required abortion pills be administered in the same room and in the "physical presence" of the physician who prescribed them.

