2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Two off-duty Detroit police officers were found shot to death Sunday inside of an apartment, where a baby was also discovered unharmed.

Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed the 22-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, found at the apartment in Livonia about 20 miles from Detroit, were officers in his department. He said their deaths appear to be a murder-suicide related to a domestic dispute.

Advertisement

"A very tragic and sad course of events," White told reporters. "It appears to be domestic. It looks like preliminarily murder-suicide, and that's where we are right now."

WATCH: Chief James E. White provides an update on an investigation in Livonia. pic.twitter.com/iWXcdyVRub— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) February 19, 2023

"It's a sad day for our department. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as our officers, who you can see over there are taking it pretty hard," White said as he referred to Detroit police officers who were at the scene.

The case is being handled by the Livonia Police Department. The victims' identities have not been released.

Advertisement

Police said the baby is currently in the care of a family member.