Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 2:20 PM

Gun-enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin dropped in 'Rust' shooting case

By Joe Fisher
1/2
The request from Alec Baldwin’s attorneys to drop a five-year gun-enhancement charge against the actor in the case of the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins has been granted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
The request from Alec Baldwin’s attorneys to drop a five-year gun-enhancement charge against the actor in the case of the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins has been granted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The request from Alec Baldwin's attorneys to drop a five-year gun-enhancement charge against the actor has been granted.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Sante Fe District Attorney's Office dropped the charge against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Monday. Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during production of the film Rust.

Advertisement

Conviction on the gun-enhancement charge carries a mandatory five-year sentence. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Baldwin would face an 18-month sentence.

"In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' film set," Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

RELATED Slain director's family sues Alec Baldwin for 2021 'Rust' movie-set shooting

"The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys," Carmack-Altwies said.

On Feb. 10, Baldwin's team filed a motion challenging the gun enhancement, arguing prosecutors in New Mexico made an error by applying it to the case against the actor because it did not exist in its current iteration when the incident took place, according to Variety.

Advertisement

"The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident," Baldwin's attorneys wrote, reported by Variety.

RELATED Alec Baldwin, armorer formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

Hutchins was killed by a live round from a prop Colt .45 revolver that was in the hands of Baldwin on the set of the film on Oct. 21, 2021. She was 42 years old.

The lawsuit against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed alleges that Baldwin was not properly trained to handle the weapon and he was too distracted to use it safely.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed also face a civil suit from the family of Hutchins. Her parents and sister seek compensation for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

RELATED Alec Baldwin, armorer to face criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting

In October, Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins' estate, controlled by her husband, Matthew Hutchins. As part of the agreement, Matthew Hutchins will be named as an executive producer on Rust.

Latest Headlines

United Airlines to make it easier for families to sit together
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United Airlines to make it easier for families to sit together
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Monday it will enhance the ability for families to sit together under a new policy that makes it easier for children 12 and under to sit next to an adult.
Public health officials plan clinics to address concerns over toxic train derailment in Ohio
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Public health officials plan clinics to address concerns over toxic train derailment in Ohio
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Public health officials will provide medical help to residents of East Palestine, Ohio, in a greater response to increasing fears after a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed more than two weeks ago.
Fire at electrical substation knocks out power to Oakland airport, 54,000 homes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fire at electrical substation knocks out power to Oakland airport, 54,000 homes
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A fire at a utility substation in Oakland, Calif., caused a major power outage that left more than 50,000 residents in the dark Sunday before electricity was finally restored to most affected households overnight.
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at New Orleans parade
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at New Orleans parade
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Five people were shot, including one person fatally, along a Mardi Gras parade route Sunday night in New Orleans, authorities said.
Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A former Guantanamo prisoner who once made art by scratching pictures into Styrofoam cups with a plastic spoon has been pushing the U.S. Defense Department to allow the release of all artworks made by former inmates.
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee are searching for at least three people in connection to a shooting that erupted early Sunday in Memphis that left one person dead and 10 others injured.
MSU to resume classes Monday as students, faculty grieve following shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
MSU to resume classes Monday as students, faculty grieve following shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Michigan State University is set to resume classes Monday as its student body, faculty and staff continue to grieve for the three students killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus early last week.
Meta testing paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Meta testing paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid verification service is being tested for Facebook and Instagram.
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Office of Cultural Heritage confirmed the authenticity of a painting of George Washington gifted to the State Department, proving it was painted by Charles Wilson Peale.
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, accused his fellow Republicans of politicizing the border for their own benefit, further escalating his standoff with more conservative members of his party.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement