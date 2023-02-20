Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2023 / 1:01 PM

United Airlines to make it easier for families to sit together

By Clyde Hughes
Undated photo of a United Airlines passenger plane in flight. United said Monday it will make it easier for families to sit together. File Photo courtesy of United Airlines
Undated photo of a United Airlines passenger plane in flight. United said Monday it will make it easier for families to sit together. File Photo courtesy of United Airlines

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Monday it will enhance the ability for families to sit together under a new policy that makes it easier for children 12 and under to sit next to an adult.

The carrier said a new online seating engine allows customers to access features for family seating, reviewing available economy seating with optional complimentary upgrades.

"Customers traveling with children under 12 will start to see more adjacent seat options immediately and the complete policy change will go into effect in early March," United said in a statement.

"In instances when adjacent seats are not available prior to travel -- due to things like last minute bookings, full flights or unscheduled aircraft changes -- United's new policy also lets customers switch for free to a flight to the same destination with adjacent seat availability in the same cabin."

The move comes after President Joe Biden addressed new scrutiny on such free accommodations in recent months through his Competition Agenda.

"In an era where more families are working in a hybrid environment, they're traveling more often -- and they're flying United," Linda Jojo, chief customer officer for United, said in a statement.

"We're focused on delivering a great experience for our younger passengers and their parents and know it often starts with the right seat. We look forward to rolling out more family-friendly features this year."

Delta Air Lines told CNBC on Monday it blocks certain rows of seats so families can sit together.

"Delta does not charge family seating fees and regardless of the ticket class purchased, will always work with customers on a case-by-case basis to ensure their family seating needs are met," Delta said.

United appeared to downplay Delta's efforts in its statement.

"Many airlines try and use a more manual process to seat families together that can include blocking random seats or asking agents to facilitate seat swaps at the gate," United said. "Those circumstances often result in more stress and a longer boarding process for everyone."

Latest Headlines

Public health officials plan clinics to address concerns over toxic train derailment in Ohio
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Public health officials plan clinics to address concerns over toxic train derailment in Ohio
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Public health officials will provide medical help to residents of East Palestine, Ohio, in a greater response to increasing fears after a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed more than two weeks ago.
Fire at electrical substation knocks out power to Oakland airport, 54,000 homes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fire at electrical substation knocks out power to Oakland airport, 54,000 homes
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A fire at a utility substation in Oakland, Calif., caused a major power outage that left more than 50,000 residents in the dark Sunday before electricity was finally restored to most affected households overnight.
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at New Orleans parade
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at New Orleans parade
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Five people were shot, including one person fatally, along a Mardi Gras parade route Sunday night in New Orleans, authorities said.
Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A former Guantanamo prisoner who once made art by scratching pictures into Styrofoam cups with a plastic spoon has been pushing the U.S. Defense Department to allow the release of all artworks made by former inmates.
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee are searching for at least three people in connection to a shooting that erupted early Sunday in Memphis that left one person dead and 10 others injured.
MSU to resume classes Monday as students, faculty grieve following shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
MSU to resume classes Monday as students, faculty grieve following shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Michigan State University is set to resume classes Monday as its student body, faculty and staff continue to grieve for the three students killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus early last week.
Meta testing paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Meta testing paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid verification service is being tested for Facebook and Instagram.
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Office of Cultural Heritage confirmed the authenticity of a painting of George Washington gifted to the State Department, proving it was painted by Charles Wilson Peale.
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, accused his fellow Republicans of politicizing the border for their own benefit, further escalating his standoff with more conservative members of his party.
Teen person of interest detained after Temple University police officer shot dead
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Teen person of interest detained after Temple University police officer shot dead
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old person of interest was detained Sunday after a Temple University police officer was shot dead near the campus in Philadelphia.
