Teen person of interest detained after Temple University police officer shot dead

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old person of interest was detained Sunday after a Temple University police officer was shot dead near the campus in Philadelphia. "Earlier this morning, an 18-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in connection with last night's tragic murder of a Temple University Police Officer," Jennifer Griffin, the school's vice president for public safety, said in a statement. Advertisement

Griffin did not name the person of interest but identified the officer as Christopher David Fitzgerald, who was hired by the university in October 2021.

Fitzgerald was shot while on duty and was pronounced dead at the Temple University Hospital, Griffin said.

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University Police Officers to keep our community safe," Fitzgerald said.

"This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend."

Jason Wingard, the university's president, said in a statement late Saturday that Fitzgerald was shot while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene, according to Wingard. It was not immediately clear how police identified a person of interest in the case.

"This loss comes at a time when gun violence continues its horrific impact on our city and our country," Wingard said.

"Philadelphia and the nation are dealing with an unprecedented epidemic of violence, and the tragedy that took place tonight is a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers' daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community."

