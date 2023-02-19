Man charged with kidnapping after woman escapes to New Jersey gas station

James Parrillo, 57, has been charged for kidnapping, abusing and holding a woman captive for a year. Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man has been charged after a woman he allegedly held captive for a year escaped to a nearby gas station. James Parrillo, 57, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation and aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal restraint, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced in a statement. Advertisement

He was also charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, fourth-degree obstruction and refusing to provide a DNA sample. Parrillo faces a sentence of up to 46 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Prosecutors said Parrillo, who told the woman his name was "Brett Parker," met her at a gas station in New Mexico in February 2022.

The woman, who was not named, agreed to give Parrillo a ride to Arizona and told police she entered into a voluntary relationship with him.

The two dated for about a month when Parrillo allegedly assaulted her in California, "at which point she felt unable to leave the relationship."

"During their time together, Parrillo allegedly took away the woman's phone, confiscated and utilized her debit cards, and isolated her from her family," prosecutors said.

Parrillo and the woman reportedly arrived in New Jersey sometime in December.

Advertisement

He was arrested when the woman fled a room they were renting in Bass River Township to a gas station in Burlington County, N.J., prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the woman had noticed an interior deadbolt on the door of the gas station during a prior visit and ran from the home she shared with Parrillo when he allegedly choked and started beating her on Feb. 7.

RELATED Oakland mayor fires police chief over handling of internal probe against officer

Parrillo allegedly stopped beating the woman when he realized someone else was in the house, giving her the opportunity to escape as he chased her.

At the gas station, the woman locked the deadbolt and told workers to call police. Surveillance footage obtained by police showed Parrillo following the woman to the gas station and attempting to open the locked door.

Gas station employees held the doors shut, keeping Parrillo from continuing his pursuit, NBC News reported.

"This is a deeply disturbing case in which the defendant allegedly held a woman against her will for nearly a year, while traveling with her throughout the country, before ending up here in New Jersey where she was able to escape," Platkin said in a statement.

Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, described the woman's ordeal as a "year-long nightmare."