Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure in Disneyland on Saturday. Police and the Anaheim Fire Department responded to a call of a woman who had either fallen or jumped from the structure at about 6:50 p.m., according to CBS Los Angeles.

First responders reportedly found a woman lying on the ground and began providing aid. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Saturday's incident is the second in three months involving someone falling to their death from a Disneyland parking structure.

In December, a man who police said was in his 50s fell from the Mickey and Friends lot. Shane Carringer, public information officer for the Anaheim Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times that the man "likely" died by suicide.

The Mickey and Friends Parking Structure is the main guest parking facility at Disneyland. It is seven-stories tall and has room for more than 10,000 vehicles, according to FMSP, the contractor that provides lighting for the structure. When it opened in 2000 is was the largest parking structure in the United States.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.