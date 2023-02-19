Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 19, 2023 / 5:26 PM

State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale

By Joe Fisher
A study commissioned by the Office of Cultural Heritage proved with a high level of confidence that the Washington at Princeton painting gifted to the State Department was painted by Charles Wilson Peale. Photo courtesy of the Office of Cultural Heritage
A study commissioned by the Office of Cultural Heritage proved with a high level of confidence that the Washington at Princeton painting gifted to the State Department was painted by Charles Wilson Peale. Photo courtesy of the Office of Cultural Heritage

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- There has been an air of doubt about a painting of President George Washington that was gifted to the State Department in an art patron's will more than three decades ago.

Any doubt that the painting was not authentic was put to rest following an extensive study commissioned by the Office of Cultural Heritage.

Advertisement

The art patron who passed on the portrait in 1989 claimed the Washington at Princeton piece was painted by Charles Wilson Peale, but she had little documentation to support this claim, according to the Office of Cultural Heritage.

The painting is a portrait of Washington following the Battle of Princeton. Peale painted the portrait numerous times beginning in 1779, recreating his work to share with the world. Peale was known for his portraits of prominent American figures during the Revolutionary War.

RELATED $42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show

Several experts cast doubt about the painting. Ralph Blumenthal of The New York Times writes that it was believed to be "overpainted" with a "mushy looking" face.

"It didn't look like any other portraits in the series," Lauren Hall, a conservator with the Office of Cultural Heritage told The New York Times.

Advertisement

Until 2022, the painting was only marked as being attributed to Peale. A scientific study into the paint materials, the eyes of several more experts and more historical evidence have given the Cultural Heritage office a "high degree of confidence" that Peale painted the portrait himself.

RELATED Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'

"We thank the American and French partners involved and the Office of Cultural Heritage for their work confirming that our treasured Washington portrait, displayed in the Louis XVI salon of the Ambassador's Residence for the last 38 years, is in fact the original Charles Willson Peale painting lost to the art world for 60 years," Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco, said in a statement.

The painting hangs in the U.S. Embassy Paris Ambassador's Residence.

The Cultural Heritage office said the research into the Washington at Princeton painting will help inform future art conservation.

RELATED Art Collector wins Pegasus; Arabian Knight shows Kentucky Derby quality

Latest Headlines

Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, accused his fellow Republicans of politicizing the border for their own benefit, further escalating his standoff with more conservative members of his party.
Teen person of interest detained after Temple University police officer shot dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teen person of interest detained after Temple University police officer shot dead
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old person of interest was detained Sunday after a Temple University police officer was shot dead near the campus in Philadelphia.
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure in Disneyland on Saturday.
Man charged with kidnapping after woman escapes to New Jersey gas station
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man charged with kidnapping after woman escapes to New Jersey gas station
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in New Jersey announced charges against a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for a year.
Blinken announces $100M more in earthquake aid during visit to Turkey
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blinken announces $100M more in earthquake aid during visit to Turkey
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday traveled to survey damage from two devastating earthquakes as he announced $100 million in funds for Turkey and Syria.
President Biden recognizes 81st anniversary of 'shameful' Japanese-American incarceration order
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Biden recognizes 81st anniversary of 'shameful' Japanese-American incarceration order
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sunday marks the 81st anniversary of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing Executive Order 9066 which led to the incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans.
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was shot dead Saturday in California, officials said.
FDA: More than 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA: More than 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- More than 300,000 bottled vanilla Frappuccino drinks from Starbucks have been recalled after glass was found inside some of the bottles, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A $42,000 sculpture by the artist Jeff Koons was accidentally knocked over and shattered at an art show in Miami on Thursday.
U.S. conducts military raid in Syria, captures ISIS official
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. conducts military raid in Syria, captures ISIS official
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An Islamic State official believed to have been involved in planning attacks in Syria was captured Saturday in U.S. military raid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
Blinken warns of consequences if China aids Russia in Ukraine, says Beijing didn't apologize for spy balloon
Blinken warns of consequences if China aids Russia in Ukraine, says Beijing didn't apologize for spy balloon
U.S. conducts military raid in Syria, captures ISIS official
U.S. conducts military raid in Syria, captures ISIS official
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Jimmy Carter chooses hospice care at home 'to spend his remaining time'
Jimmy Carter chooses hospice care at home 'to spend his remaining time'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement