David O'Connell, 69, an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was shot dead Saturday in California, officials said. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Diocese

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was shot dead Saturday in California, officials said. David O'Connell, 69, was found dead just before 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

O'Connell was not named by the sheriff's office but was identified by deputies to CBS News and his death was confirmed by the archdiocese.

"I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness," José H. Gomez, the archbishop of Los Angeles, said in a statement.

Gomez said that O'Connell began with the diocese as a priest 45 years ago before becoming a bishop and was named to his post by Pope Francis in 2015.

"Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected," Gomez said.

"He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will."

The circumstances surrounding the death of O'Connell were not immediately known.