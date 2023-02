A shooting in the small Mississippi community of Arkabutla has left six people dead, authorities say. File Photo by Simaah from Pixabay

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A shooting in a small Mississippi community near the state's border with Tennessee left six people dead Friday, local authorities said. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said all the shootings occurred in the small community of Arkabutla, in Tate County. The town has less than 300 people. Advertisement

The shootings started at a local store, authorities said, where the suspect shot and killed a man before shooting a woman in a nearby residence.

Police tried to pull over the shooter when they spotted his vehicle, but he lead them on a chase that ended at another residence. At that residence, police found two people shot dead, one in a car and another on the road.

Police found two more individuals shot dead inside a nearby residence.

The suspect was apprehended when spotted by police, but the suspect's identity has not yet been released.