The five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols are scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday. Photo via City of Memphis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols will be arraigned in court Friday. Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Emmit Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills, Jr., were all charged with second-degree murder. They are also charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, official oppression and two counts of official misconduct. Advertisement

All of the officers are out on bond as they await the arraignment.

The MPD Scorpion Unit officers were seen in a publicly released video viciously beating Nichols following a traffic stop.

Memphis District Attorney Steve Mulroy's office is reviewing cases from MPD's Scorpion Unit as people continue to emerge with stories of alleged abuse from this now-disbanded unit in the wake of the Nichols killing.

Two news conferences will be held following the officers' arraignment Friday afternoon.

Attorney Ben Crump will talk to reporters at 1 p.m. urging that the Department of Justice investigate the death of Gershun Freeman, who died in October in the Shelby County jail.

Two Tennessee state representatives - G.A. Hardaway and Joe Towns - will also hold a press conference with local leaders at the Memphis NAACP branch office at 2 p.m. to make an announcement regarding an investigation into the MPD's conduct.

Two Memphis area sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of Nichols' police beating are under investigation and have been temporarily relieved of duty.

Three Memphis Fire Department EMT's were also fired for failing to render medical aid to Nichols at the scene.