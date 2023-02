A Boeing Starliner spacecraft sits on top of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as it is prepared for launch from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on May 18, 2022. It's first manned flight is expected for April. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- NASA and Boeing will host a news conference on Friday to give their latest update on the upcoming first manned flight test of the new CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station. Described as next-generation spacecraft, the Starliner is expected to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no later than April, returning eight days later in White Sands, N.M.

Steve Stich, manager, of NASA's Commercial Crew Program; Jeff Arend, manager of systems and engineering and integration office for NASA's International Space Station Program; and Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager at Boeing will take part in the briefing where they will share mission progress and upcoming milestones.

NASA astronaut test pilots Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams will fly the Starliner and test the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system. Williams will be the first woman to serve as part of a crew on a new spacecraft type's initial crewed orbital flightIf successful, the Starliner will start the final certification process for it to be making regular flights to the space station.

During the uncrewed orbital launch last May, Nappi said there was an issue with thrusters being "deselected" by sensors. He said some minimal tweaks were done to correct that issue, and NASA believes some debris caused the sensor issue but it's unknown what the debris was.

