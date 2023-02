The gates at terminal 4 of JFK International Airport are mostly empty of travelers and only a few shops are open for business in New York City on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A power outage forced international flights at JFK International Airport to be canceled for the second day in a row on Friday. The airport said Terminal 1 will remain closed all day Friday. At least 21 flights were canceled as of 10:45 a.m. EST, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Advertisement

"The Port Authority continues working with the terminal's operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible," JFK airport tweeted. "Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport."

The Port Authority said an electrical panel failure caused a small electrical fire in a utility room but quickly got worse.

With Terminal 1 unable to accept incoming or outbound flights, travelers have been left stranded with uncertainty about when they can fly out of JFK.

"Not really sure what's going on - no one is aware of the situation, at least that's what it seems like," passenger Anthony Russo told NBC New York. "I had a lot planned, I was gonna see some friends and now I don't know what the hell is happening."

"You've just got to roll with the punches. It's an unfortunate situation, but we are making the best of it. And the airline is trying to accommodate us by moving to Newark, and hopefully we will leave tonight," Don Corrao, St. Anthony's High School director of development, told CBS News.

