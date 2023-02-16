Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 12:45 AM

World Bank President David Malpass announces early resignation

By Sheri Walsh
President of the World Bank Group David Malpass announced Wednesday he will step down early, before the end of his term next year. Malpass informed World Bank's Board of Executive Directors that he plans to leave his position on June 30 "to pursue new challenges." File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President of the World Bank Group David Malpass announced Wednesday he will step down early, before the end of his term next year. Malpass informed World Bank's Board of Executive Directors that he plans to leave his position on June 30 "to pursue new challenges." File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- World Bank President David Malpass has announced his early resignation, saying he plans to step down before the end of his five-year term.

Malpass informed World Bank's Board of Executive Directors on Wednesday that he will exit the organization on June 30, after serving more than four years. His five-year term was due to end in April of 2024.

Advertisement

"Serving as President of the World Bank Group has been my enormous honor and privilege. I am deeply grateful for the support of the executive directors, officers and staff across all five World Bank Group institutions," Malpass said in a statement.

"We've worked hard together to reduce poverty, increase economic growth, reduce government debt burdens and improve living standards across the full range of human development, including education, health, social protection and jobs, gender and access to clean water and electricity," Malpass added.

RELATED World Bank latest to sound global recession alarm bells

Malpass was appointed to head the World Bank -- a group of 187 countries that lends money to developing nations to reduce poverty -- by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

On Wednesday, the World Bank commended Malpass' leadership over the Bank Group's five institutions as they mobilized a record $440 billion in response to "the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, sharp global economic slowdown, unsustainable debt burdens, climate change and food, fertilizer and energy shortages."

Advertisement

Malpass has faced criticism from climate activists who claim he is a climate denier, after he dodged questions about the science behind climate change at an event last September. Despite the controversy, the World Bank noted Wednesday that it more than doubled its climate financing under Malpass' leadership last year, to a record $32 billion.

RELATED Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%

While Malpass did not address the climate controversy or give a specific reason for his resignation, he said he decided to leave now to "pursue new challenges."

"As I have done throughout my public sector career, I will be looking for ways to improve people's lives and living standards," Malpass said. "This is an important and constructive opportunity for the World Bank Group to set its course."

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thanked Malpass.

RELATED Inflation, rate hikes, energy prices drove economy in 2022

"Under President Malpass' leadership, the World Bank has advanced shared priorities that have measurably improved the lives of people around the globe," Yellen said in a statement.

"And while we must continue to raise our collective ambitions in the fight against climate change, during President Malpass' tenure the World Bank has made important recent advances in this area," Yellen added.

The Treasury secretary also said she looked forward to a "transparent, merit-based and swift nomination process for the next World Bank President."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

'Top source' of fentanyl in Carrollton teen overdoses arrested
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
'Top source' of fentanyl in Carrollton teen overdoses arrested
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old man accused of being a "top source" of fentanyl connected to teenage overdoses in Carrollton, Texas, made his initial court appearance Wednesday, becoming the third person charged in the drug case.
1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 1 suspect in custody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 1 suspect in custody
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- At least one suspect opened fire Wednesday evening at a mall in El Paso, Texas, striking four people, including one who died, authorities said.
Rev. Al Sharpton leads Florida protest over rejected African American studies course
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rev. Al Sharpton leads Florida protest over rejected African American studies course
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton led hundreds in protest Wednesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration's rejection of the College Board's Advanced Placement course on African American studies.
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office has issued a warning that the United States government could face a debt ceiling crisis this summer if the current $31.4 trillion debt limit is not raised or suspended before then.
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Mike Pence does not intend on submitting to a subpoena from the Justice Department without a fight.
No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Officials say there are no survivors after a military helicopter crashed in northern Alabama Wednesday afternoon.
Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Twitter has become the first social media platform to allow "approved" cannabis companies to market their products in the United States, as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. revealed it is the first to launch campaigns.
$24M committed to helping schools, libraries provide remote learning during pandemic
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
$24M committed to helping schools, libraries provide remote learning during pandemic
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission is committing more than $24 million in funding to help provide students in multiple states with digital services, the agency announced Monday.
Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former U.S. House Representative Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Moderna has announced it will continue to offer its COVID-19 vaccines for free, even after the U.S. government officially ends its public health emergency in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary
Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement