2 Shelby County deputies suspended over Tyre Nichols' arrest

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two deputies who arrived at the scene of the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop in early January have been suspended, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. Patrol deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers were suspended for five days without pay for violating Shelby County Sheriff's Office regulations, sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. announced Wednesday in a statement. Advertisement

The two deputies are the latest to be sanctioned over the Jan. 7 traffic stop of 29-year-old Nichols.

Bonner said Watkins and Bowers had appeared on the scene following the "physical confrontation" between five Memphis police officers and Nichols, who died three days following the traffic stop.

Graphic body camera footage released by the city of the incident shows police pull Nichols from his car.

The officers yell orders at Nichols who appears to try and comply before being pepper-sprayed. He is then tased as he attempts to flee.

The officers catch Nichols, who they beat as he screams for his mother.

Five officers -- identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and charged late last month.

Bonner said Watkins and Bowers were suspended Wednesday following an administrative investigation into their conduct that night.

"Because I had concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols, I ordered this international investigation," he said, stating it was "thorough and complete."

"I am satisfied that the discipline given to these deputies is appropriate and just. We must continue to maintain the highest standards of excellence for the citizens of Shelby County through service, integrity and accountability."

The statement states Watkins and Bowers each committed three violations concerning radio communication procedures, mobile video recording system procedures and patrol field job duties and responsibilities.

Watkins also committed a fourth violation concerning operational responsibility of daily activity log, it said.

The outcome of the internal investigation was released to the public "based on the sheriff's office current belief that there will be no charges" stemming from the district attorney's investigation into the incident, it added.

Earlier this month, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said at least 10 officers were at the scene of the confrontation, and that disciplinary actions were being brought against 12 individuals in her department, including those who were not present during the assault.